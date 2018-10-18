Dominica gets five new lawyersDominica News Online - Thursday, October 18th, 2018 at 3:56 PM
Five new lawyers have been called to the bar in Dominica.
The four women and one man took their oaths as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, October, 2018,2018 before High Court judges Bernie Stephenson and Victoria Charles-Clark.
Diana Mathew, Nadira Lando, a former Miss Dominica, Jodie Luke, Pearlisa Morvan and the lone male Kael London all pledged to uphold the dignity of the legal profession.
They were also admonished by the judges and senior lawyers present to ” be honest to clients and the courts.”
1 Comment
Lawyers like sand on the sea shore.99.999 % are moo moo when our constitution are violated and illegalities are carried out by some corrupt leaders ..
Hope you all make the difference, because Dominica just cannot go lower than it is today.