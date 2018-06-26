James Mitchell, 79, a Dominican with British citizenship, was charged with murder in connection with the death of wife.

St. Lucia News Online (SNO) reported that he appeared in a Gros Islet Court on Monday, June 25, 2018, where the charge was read to him.

He was remanded at the Bordelais Correctional Facility until his next court appearance on July 11, 2018.

SNO reported that the body of Mitchell’s wife, Anna Mitchell, a British citizen, was discovered by police in the driveway of her residence on Flamboyant Crescent, Cap Estate, Gros Islet after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Allegations are that she was killed during a domestic dispute with her husband.

Sources told SNO that the autopsy showed the 71-year-old woman died from traumatic brain injury caused by blunt and sharp force, as well as a vascular injury to the left side of her neck.

Reports are that she moved to St. Lucia with her husband many years ago after working in real estate and her family business in the United Kingdom.