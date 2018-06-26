Dominican charged with murder in St. LuciaDominica News Online - Tuesday, June 26th, 2018 at 9:57 AM
James Mitchell, 79, a Dominican with British citizenship, was charged with murder in connection with the death of wife.
St. Lucia News Online (SNO) reported that he appeared in a Gros Islet Court on Monday, June 25, 2018, where the charge was read to him.
He was remanded at the Bordelais Correctional Facility until his next court appearance on July 11, 2018.
SNO reported that the body of Mitchell’s wife, Anna Mitchell, a British citizen, was discovered by police in the driveway of her residence on Flamboyant Crescent, Cap Estate, Gros Islet after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Allegations are that she was killed during a domestic dispute with her husband.
Sources told SNO that the autopsy showed the 71-year-old woman died from traumatic brain injury caused by blunt and sharp force, as well as a vascular injury to the left side of her neck.
Reports are that she moved to St. Lucia with her husband many years ago after working in real estate and her family business in the United Kingdom.
6 Comments
Ladies,
Take heed. If your man beating you, get out. Run.
I feel bad for him at 79 maybe this man was suffering from dementia. So sad wife is dead husband is in jail after years of marriage.
This is a fine way to spend the rest of your days. You mean at 79, you have not learned to control your temper?
Its easy to stand on the outside and cast judgement, but none of us were there to witness what took place leading up to this tragedy….of course that does not justify what he did, but we really are in no position to cast judgement.
Unless you can point to a medical condition or self defence, I really can see a reason for someone killing another human being.
As I said in a post on another topic, with maturity, one can anticipate trouble and has to do what is necessary to steer clear of that situation.
I have been married long enough and with every marriage there are challenges. If I see a discussion going into the tank, I stop and walk away. When we are in a position when we are ready to TALK to each other, we address the issue in a manner where are seek solutions to the problem.
You will not see me even contemplate lifting my hand on my wife.
As I said, unless one is mentally unstable or they are acting in self-defence, violence has no place in a marriage (or anywhere else for that matter).
Is it his wife or his lover? Make up your mind please.