Elijah Toulon has been ordered to pay just over $6,000 in fines and compensation in the British Virgin Islands Magistrate’s Court for criminal damage and wounding.

According to BVI News Online, Toulon and a woman, also from Dominica, were visiting the BVI when they got into a heated argument which eventually turned into a fight.

During the fight, Toulon injured the woman on her arm with a corkscrew.

Residents reported the fight through the police emergency line.

When he appeared in court, Toulon was fined $2,000 for wounding the woman or two months imprisonment if it is not paid.

He was also told to pay $3,000 in compensation to the woman or serve six months in prison.

He was also fined $1,000 for damaging a window during the fight and was ordered to pay the owner of the window $53.30.

In his defence, Toulon reportedly claimed that the stabbing was an accident.