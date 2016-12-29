Dominican fined over $6K after fight with woman in BVIDominica News Online - Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at 12:23 PM
Elijah Toulon has been ordered to pay just over $6,000 in fines and compensation in the British Virgin Islands Magistrate’s Court for criminal damage and wounding.
According to BVI News Online, Toulon and a woman, also from Dominica, were visiting the BVI when they got into a heated argument which eventually turned into a fight.
During the fight, Toulon injured the woman on her arm with a corkscrew.
Residents reported the fight through the police emergency line.
When he appeared in court, Toulon was fined $2,000 for wounding the woman or two months imprisonment if it is not paid.
He was also told to pay $3,000 in compensation to the woman or serve six months in prison.
He was also fined $1,000 for damaging a window during the fight and was ordered to pay the owner of the window $53.30.
In his defence, Toulon reportedly claimed that the stabbing was an accident.
1 Comment
I hope the woman is longer having a relationship with him. He is so ignorant.