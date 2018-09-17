Dominican found guilty of fraud in AntiguaDominica News Online - Monday, September 17th, 2018 at 2:59 PM
A Dominican mechanic living in Antigua and Barbuda has been found guilty of fraud and was ordered to pay $6,000 forthwith by Antiguan Magistrate Joane Walsh or face two years at Her Majesty’s Prison.
Thirty-one-year-old Michael Fredericks who is originally from Fond Cole in Dominica, admitted in court last week that he stole $6,000, which a woman entrusted to him to buy a car.
When the report was made, the woman told the police she entrusted Frederick with the money in May and he promised she would get the vehicle the following month.
She said when she later inquired about the vehicle, Fredericks gave varying excuses for not being able to deliver the car. She said that continued for several months.
This is not the first time that Frederick has been in trouble with the law.
In July, he was convicted of the same offense for carrying out the scam on another woman.
3 Comments
He did the crime therefore he must do the time
He did the crime therefore he must to the time. Shame really
They carry their dirty way everywhere they go. Stop giving Dominica and Dominicans a bad name