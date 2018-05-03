The Dominican national wanted in connection with murder in Antigua has surrendered himself to the police.

Earlsfield “Earlfred” James of Upper Fort was on the run since last week.

He was wanted in connection with the alleged murder of Kemmoy Jeffers of Fort Road, who was found dead last Friday night around 11 o’clock, in a house at Fort Road.

James surrendered himself at the St. John’s Police Station in Antigua around 1:50 am on Thursday.

He was accompanied by family members.

Two other people have already been arrested and charged with the murder in connection with the matter.

Jeffers was found on the road with his legs bound and a rope tied around his neck