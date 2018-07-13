Dominican pleads guilty to possession of firearm in USVIDominica News Online - Friday, July 13th, 2018 at 10:13 AM
Lester Gabriel Charles, 35, a Dominican who is in the United States Virgin Island illegally, has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.
According to news outlet Viconstortium, police responded to an altercation in which Charles was involved.
He later admitted to possessing a Beretta Pierto Model CAT-5802, which he discarded.
The illegal gun was recovered by the police and was found to contain 10 live rounds of ammunition.
The matter was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations and the Virgin Islands Police Department.
Charles will be sentenced on November 15, 2018.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Bad man dat!!
I hope he gets to spend a lot of time in prison. These characters do not belong among civilized people.