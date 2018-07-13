Lester Gabriel Charles, 35, a Dominican who is in the United States Virgin Island illegally, has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.

According to news outlet Viconstortium, police responded to an altercation in which Charles was involved.

He later admitted to possessing a Beretta Pierto Model CAT-5802, which he discarded.

The illegal gun was recovered by the police and was found to contain 10 live rounds of ammunition.

The matter was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations and the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Charles will be sentenced on November 15, 2018.