Dominican remanded in custody for murder in AntiguaDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 8th, 2018 at 2:46 PM
Dominican Earlsfield “Earlfred” James, the third person to have been charged in the alleged murder of Kemmoy Jeffers in Antigua, has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.
The upper Fort Road resident made his first appearance in court today (Tuesday, May 8), before a Magistrate and was denied bail.
The committal proceeding is set for June 28.
He was charged with murder in the killing of Jeffers of Fort Road, who was found dead on Friday, April 27 around 11:00 pm.
He was on the run but surrendered himself at the St. John’s Police Station in Antigua around 1:50 am on Thursday, May 3.
He was accompanied by family members.
Two other people have already been arrested and charged with the murder in connection with the matter.
Jeffers was found on the road with his legs bound and a rope tied around his neck.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
I wonder if you were staying there before Maria hit or if you go there after Maria hit Dominica. Is so all you does leave all you country to go and cause problems in other people country. Also giving Dominicans a bad name!