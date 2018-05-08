Dominican Earlsfield “Earlfred” James, the third person to have been charged in the alleged murder of Kemmoy Jeffers in Antigua, has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

The upper Fort Road resident made his first appearance in court today (Tuesday, May 8), before a Magistrate and was denied bail.

The committal proceeding is set for June 28.

He was charged with murder in the killing of Jeffers of Fort Road, who was found dead on Friday, April 27 around 11:00 pm.

He was on the run but surrendered himself at the St. John’s Police Station in Antigua around 1:50 am on Thursday, May 3.

He was accompanied by family members.

Two other people have already been arrested and charged with the murder in connection with the matter.

Jeffers was found on the road with his legs bound and a rope tied around his neck.