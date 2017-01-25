Legal consultant, Ray Harris has announced that the Attorney General Chambers is working on a general law revision for Dominica.

The revision covers 26 years, he said recently.

“As you may be aware we are presently working on a general law revision for the Commonwealth of Dominica which covers a period of 26 years, the last law revision was done in 1990, ” he said. “The preparation of this general revision like most general law revisions, have been beset by a few difficulties, one of which is recruiting suitable, qualified personnel.”

According to Harris, this revision was commenced by Justice Angela Zorro, a Law Revision Consultant assigned to CARICOM.

“This was interrupted from the outset, Justice Zorro attempted to recommence in May 2015 with assistance from me and a clerical officer,” he stated. “At that juncture, the understanding was that Justice Zorro was supposed to do the law revision with advice and assistance from me. However, this did not materialize and Justice Zorro’s contract with CFTC came to an end, so the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, by cabinet decision, established a Law Commission Office which is now responsible for the general revision.”

Meantime, Harris explained that because of the volume of work the general law revision will not be completed this year, however, will continue well into 2018.

“Considering the volume of work, computing, readings, corrections to name a few,” Harris said, “This project will certainly continue throughout 2017 and well into 2018 before we can have a revised edition that can be published so that we can have a new set of laws in Dominica.”

He continued, “When that is realized, we not only going to have loose lift binders as we have now in an adapted format, which will be compatible with your Tablets, your notepads, with you Ipads, your…so very likely we will either have it on jump drives or flash drives as you call it, but these will have to be encrypted.”