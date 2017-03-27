DPP drops charge against man accused of murdering Chris BlancDominica News Online - Monday, March 27th, 2017 at 11:41 AM
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Evelina Baptiste has filed a notice of discontinuance against Kimran Burke of Bath Estate who was charged with the murder of Chris Blanc from Fond Cole.
Burke was among four men, two St. Lucians and two Dominicans, who were arrested and charged with murder in connection with Blanc’s death in January 2017.
When the matter came up before a Roseau Magistrate on Friday March 24, 2017, one State attorney attached to the office of the DPP told the magistrate that they had filed a “notice of discontinuance” in the matter.
DNO can confirm that Burke who has been on remand since the incident maintained his innocence throughout and had applied to the High Court for bail.
However, after reviewing the file, the State decided to discontinue the matter against Burke. He was released forthwith.
The two St. Lucians, Fimbar Mohamed Greenidge of Ravin Poison and Garie Elwin Dariah of Anse La Raye along with Dominican, Ronel Desiree of Giraudel, remain on remand pending their murder trial.
Burke and Greenidge are represented by the law firm of Dyer & Dyer while Wayne Norde is representing Dariah and Joshua Francis is representing Desiree.
Blanc went missing on December 30, 2016 after spending some time with friends in St. Joseph.
On January 5, 2017, his lifeless and partly decomposed body was discovered in a small precipice in the heights of St. Joseph.
