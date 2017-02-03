Dr. Sam Christian defiantDominica News Online - Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at 9:35 AM
Dominican surgeon Dr. Sam Christian, who was arrested and charged on allegations of “inciting to commit arson” has been defiant and has warned that his arrest is the beginning of things to come.
He spoke to supporters who had gathered outside the courthouse on Thursday after the charge was read to him and he was released on $20,000 bail.
“They will have to kill all of us,” he said to loud cheers. “It’s not about me, it’s about the Dominican people. You cannot scare us, you cannot stifle the righteous outrage of the Dominican people. If you think that you are going to shut me up, then I have just begun to talk.”
He continued, “This is going to spread ladies and gentlemen, people must understand what is happening in this country.”
Referring to himself, Dr. Christian said, “This is not the man who has dragged the reputation of our beloved country into the gutter. He, the man who has dragged Dominica in the gutter (Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit), we will get rid of him and I assure you that we will. We will not shut up, we will not rest. “
Meantime, opposition leader Lennox Linton has given a date for protest action.
“We have to get rid of this government, we will gather in Roseau on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in massive numbers in a peaceful demonstration, we will show them our forces, we will show them what we have and we will remove this corrupt government,” he stated.
Dr. Christian was detained on Thursday morning and charged in the afternoon for remarks he allegedly made at a public meeting held at Peebles Park in 2015.
The complaint presented in court said he stated the following, “You must stand strong and stand with dignity for the Dominican people. We must stand with dignity. Don’t take any kind of crap from the speaker of the house. We know that this parliament was burnt down before and if the parliament continues to operate this way ladies and gentlemen it will be burnt down again by the people of Dominica. We have to stand strong. When duty calls for danger be never lacking near. Ladies and gentlemen today is the day we have to stand up, we have to stand up for our freedom. Ladies and gentlemen we have to stop the rot right now. Stand up, stand up Dominica.”
See scenes outside the courthouse below.
While they’re at it, can the police also pick up the Dominica Ambassador to Greece? Recall that In 2013 on a platform in Roseau he allegedly called on ruling party supporters to “go after” all members of the opposition. Sauce for the goose is also sauce for the gander.
U people sick…inspite of all this crap going on with this government…u tink I going to lose my life n go jail for Dominica?? Let the place stay n canny…some of u people so foolish fighting for politicians..me self dig out from that country…a waste of time to live in dominica..a set of animalistic people .
A question? Would we see the good Doctor so vocal if he was granted the position of Health Tourism Consultant via a cabinet appointment in 2008 where he asked for $7500 US a month, vehicle gas allowance and official travel allowances?
While I do not support many of the issues we are facing right now, we need to be very skeptical of these fellas motives. The same goes for all that dried up their resources in America and house went into foreclosure. Are they making noise now because they are not part of the regime that they tried to join.
We All Love Dominica!!
I believe that Roosevelt Skerrit was poorly advised in taking this action. It does galvanise the people and turns the victim into a martyr figure the man & woman in the street can rally to.
Dr. Sam has been metamorphosed into a catalyst for those opposing the government of mr. Skerrit to unite into one mass intent to remove him from office. As a purported strategical psychologist he should understand that in order to maintain power you do not allow your adversaries to combine forces, least of all by providing a common cause for them. He obviously is not a good student of history.
Who ready to die for their country
I like those words Dr Sam..Wonder if Skerrit will be arrested and charged today,for telling his ideologues to call UWPites TRAITOR on the plane,in their cars,at the supermarket,at the cemetry…When people percieve things to be unjust,it is not good for the country..I LOVE DR Sams stance.
Dominicans are pure Jokers, when they get chances to press home the advantage they go to sleep waiting on time and Pray to God…
Plus the masses of Dominica are just mouthy allot of chatter but unable to come out in Numbers…..Tuesday’s Protest will be a dismal failure in terms of numbers…
If the Labor regime saw at least Four Thousand folks silently in the streets the message would be all over and the Regime would start see the writing on the wall…..
Can bet my last cent a few days before Carnival all this hype will be dusted…
Dominicans lack gusts, their leaders aren’t tough enough..
Skerritt knows well Dominicans forget quickly and is just buying time quietly…
Dominicans i will say do not want any change, they are a bunch of flip flop folks..
1979 is totally different, as the Unions and NGOs were United, there is no unity among
the citizens……
The US most stifle WU and MG in Dominica,as the citizens are dunce and docile..they praise wrongdoings…
Are you currently residing in Dominica?
How can Dominica unite when they see some people want to destroy all what is good in Dominica for some power hungry individuals? Most Dominicans can see there is not run with the country. We can see the progress that is happening all around us and that is why the opposition wants to overthrow the government.
Do we forget when we had a thriving utility company what did the UWP do to it? Do you believe Dominica want to go back to those days because the UWP is power hungry? We have our children and our elderly future to think about.
Replace it with what it whom? Are you talking about you? You are just as corrupt or even more. That’s not the way to remove a government. You do so by going to the polls and electing one. However the majority is already in favor of the present administration so how are you gonna remove the government? Lennox you have to understand that the people have spoken at the polls.. You are not fighting skerrit you are actually fighting the people of Dominica. They are the ones who elected him. He didn’t just get there by himself.
Everything is upside down in Dominica.
The ones who commit the crimes are not the ones that is arrested.
Who allowed the Monfared criminal guy to come to Dominica?
The police is a Skerrit run police force . I am closely loosing my respect for some of the leadership in the Force.
you guys kill me when you say “the police is a skerrit run police force”….every where you go…isn’t the police suppose to up hold the law? who is the law? the government right? if linton was in power….the police would be a linton run police. smh. why is this medical professional so involved in politics? its mind blowing.
You will never meet the status of mythrodom. There are more of us than of you. Your baseless accusations and rhetoric isn’t helping you. Your Power hungry personality speaks of who you are. Why aren’t the masses out there with you? As a Dr. people should be gravitating towards you! We know whenever Skerro strike the drums we are there. You and your gang have not gained one additional supporter. Your mischief and hatred will hurt you more than anyone.
Why are you so vex?..Is it over Monfarred the rogue which once had our diplomatic passport!!!WHO GAVE IT TO HIM?Dr Sam is a hero standing against a rogue government…
The Prime Minister should caution the Commissioner of Police about allowing the police to carry loaded guns at demonstrations. In 1979 what really brought down the Patrick’s Administration was because of the death of a Dominicans during a demonstration at government headquarters. During one of those demonstrations planned by the opposition during these coming weeks, if anyone gets killed, his end as Prime Minister will be sooner that later.
Doc Love with all due respect, the men and women took an oath to protect the country. They have to be prepared for anything especially with what we are seeing in the country now with guns and gun violence. Someone might take an opportunity of a peaceful protest to insight violence, thus law enforcement has to be ready to enforce the laws.
We all Love Dominica!!!
What is the protest about this time?
I am really impressed by the support that Dr. Sam received when he cam out of the illegal detention.
The conscious people of Dominica now needs to keep the pressure on this bunch …… that are running the country .
Dr. Sam we all with you during this ordeal and will stick by your side throughout. Onward forward matching onto victory.
The chant is \”Skerritt has to go\”
Was there a war on in Dominica yesterday? I live in Britain and unfortunately almost always have to pass through crowds of protesters outside Houses of Parliament and never have I seen armed police standing there. Is that what my country has become that people cannot even gather in a public place without armed police present? Surely this must be illegal because we live in a democracy so called and not a police state.
Dominica has deteriorated into a rogue state,after almost 20years of Labour Party rule.No agriculture,tourism is half dead,manufacturing same thing…The country only sells passports..Whenever people assemble peacefully,these are the battlefield weapons that you see.
I agree with you
One or two officers should be fine but that much police presence is a bit much.
Just keep a cool head folks remember politicians can always run overseas while those who fought for them remain hungry
dominica is a degraded toxic cesspool of miscreants, inept, corrupt, ungodly and unrighteous bigot men…
we need a cleansing of ten times the amount of flood water erricka gave us to clean the land. beginning with the churches and men of law
Democracy has been stepped, soon we may have no freedoms besides what’s dictated.
And that’s why he was detained, for speaking out his mind why waited for two years to persue his action.
Are we saying if a crime was committed two years ago and was not prosecuted for whatever reason, say lack of evidence, no witnesses what ever or the plaintiff was just nice and gave the criminal a break ; but what if more serious evidence comes up regarding that same case what should you do?
Say if two years ago someone broke and enter your grocery shop and you did nothing about it. Then today the person told some people I am going and break and enter in this person shop again today. What would you do? Allow it to happen?