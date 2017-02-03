Dominican surgeon Dr. Sam Christian, who was arrested and charged on allegations of “inciting to commit arson” has been defiant and has warned that his arrest is the beginning of things to come.

He spoke to supporters who had gathered outside the courthouse on Thursday after the charge was read to him and he was released on $20,000 bail.

“They will have to kill all of us,” he said to loud cheers. “It’s not about me, it’s about the Dominican people. You cannot scare us, you cannot stifle the righteous outrage of the Dominican people. If you think that you are going to shut me up, then I have just begun to talk.”

He continued, “This is going to spread ladies and gentlemen, people must understand what is happening in this country.”

Referring to himself, Dr. Christian said, “This is not the man who has dragged the reputation of our beloved country into the gutter. He, the man who has dragged Dominica in the gutter (Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit), we will get rid of him and I assure you that we will. We will not shut up, we will not rest. “

Meantime, opposition leader Lennox Linton has given a date for protest action.

“We have to get rid of this government, we will gather in Roseau on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in massive numbers in a peaceful demonstration, we will show them our forces, we will show them what we have and we will remove this corrupt government,” he stated.

Dr. Christian was detained on Thursday morning and charged in the afternoon for remarks he allegedly made at a public meeting held at Peebles Park in 2015.

The complaint presented in court said he stated the following, “You must stand strong and stand with dignity for the Dominican people. We must stand with dignity. Don’t take any kind of crap from the speaker of the house. We know that this parliament was burnt down before and if the parliament continues to operate this way ladies and gentlemen it will be burnt down again by the people of Dominica. We have to stand strong. When duty calls for danger be never lacking near. Ladies and gentlemen today is the day we have to stand up, we have to stand up for our freedom. Ladies and gentlemen we have to stop the rot right now. Stand up, stand up Dominica.”

