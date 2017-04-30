Elderly man stabbed to death in San SauveurDominica News Online - Sunday, April 30th, 2017 at 10:57 PM
An elderly man was stabbed to death in San Sauveur on Sunday evening, DNO was informed.
Details of the incident are unknown at this time, however, DNO was told that the man was about 74 years old.
Reports are that he was stabbed on the side of the road in the community.
DNO is following this developing story and will publish further information as it becomes available.
