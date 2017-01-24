Female officer arrested at courtDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 at 10:23 AM
A female police officer was arrested at the court in Roseau on Tuesday morning.
The officer, who is the Court Crier, was in full uniform when she was arrested by personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
She is now being questioned.
Allegations are that she may have been involved in some form of deception.
DNO is following this developing story.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Well if individuals are arrested at funeral what is wrong with a court arrest and in full uniform? Maybe we are getting serioûs with officers who abdicate their duties. Cheers to CID!
WOW, could the CID picked the offer before she got work rather that picking her up at work in full uniform.
Is the CID sending a message to the other officers?
i dont understand u..if they have to pick you up…would it matter if you were in work clothes or naked?..why should it matter..cus she is a cop?…..stuppps
When are they going to arrest the officer who leaked the young girl statement; the officer thst swept $40000 in the garbage; the officer that vandalized government vehicle.
When is the court system going to lift injunctions that has bern sitting in the courts for years;
I believe in due justice for all not for some at all
Well, Well Well