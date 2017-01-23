Five die violently in Guadeloupe over the weekendClayton M Florent - Monday, January 23rd, 2017 at 1:15 PM
Five people were killed in violent incidents in the neighboring French island of Guadeloupe over the past weekend.
The blood bath began on Saturday night when a 70-year-old man from the town of Moule shot and killed a neighbor whom, reports say, he suspected was having an affair with his wife.
He then shot and killed his wife and turned the gun on himself.
On Sunday afternoon, a 59-year-old man was chopped multiple times with a cutlass in the town of St. Rose. He died before emergency crews arrived.
Two men from St. Martin are in police custody for questioning in that incident.
Meanwhile, between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, the lifeless body of a 23-year-old man was found in the Petit Perou area of the town of Abymes. He had what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head.
Also there was a stabbing incident from a fight in the village of Petit Canal on Sunday night. A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after receiving medical treatment on the spot. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
I hope there was no Dominica involved. Sad for those who loss their lives but glad if dominicans had nothing to do with this.
Our condolences go out to both the families of the victims and the perpetrators. These multiple tragedies
are an extremely bad time for all involved.
An onslaught of such magnitude argues for a spiritual cause. It is as if a host of demons hit the island. I am not in a position to judge but it is possible for a locality to leave its door open for what amounts literally to an invasion from the other side. If we make wicked people welcome to move in and reside or allow certain evil practices in our communities unless there is a strong evangelical influence to counter and resist Satan takes advantage.
Is there a significant number of praying Christians in Guadeloupe? Are there churches where the gospel is preached, and where the Blood of Christ is honored in the singing and preaching? Demons flee at the mention of HIS name, and Satan trembles when Christians plead the blood of Christ against him.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill. Deliverance Evangelist.
Our best defense against personal attacks from the devil is to know what it means to be saved and make sure we are saved.
The Bible (the word of God) tells us we are all sinners. Romans 3:23.
We cannot save ourselves. Ephesians 2:8,9.
Only Christ can save us. Acts 4:12.
We can only be saved by the merits of His shed blood. Hebrews 9:22.
We must believe Christ shed His blood for us in a personal way and paid the price for us individually. Like I believe He paid the debt of sin for me – Donald Hill – and paid it in full for me 2,000 years ago I stand for time and eternity on 1 John 1:7.
We must receive Christ as our personal Savior according to John 1:12 and Revelation 3:20.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
I wonder if them workers blaming this on skerrit too?
Guadeloupe? Thought these things happened only in Dominica
Hmmm….I’m very happy that no Dominican was involved in any of these killings.
Don’t be happy, we almost there
We have killings also
check out our local news