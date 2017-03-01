Former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Dominican diplomat, will be tried in the UK for alleged corrupt practices, according to media reports.

The trial has been fixed for June with new evidence from the proceedings of a Federal High Court in respect of the order of final forfeiture of $153-million allegedly traced to the ex minister, the report states.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK arrested Alison-Madueke on October 10, 2015 and four others for alleged bribery and corruption and money laundering.

The former minister, whose movement has been restricted to the UK, remains under investigation.

It has been reported that Alison-Madueke’s received Dominican citizenship in a May 29, 2015 via an approval letter by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.

It has also been reported that the ex-Minister was appointed Dominica’s Trade and Investment Commissioner and given a diplomatic passport, with the number DP0000445.

When she was arrested, several media reports said that the former minister was attempting to flee to Dominica because of her citizenship.

However, the government said there was no truth to the “rumor” and said all ties with Alison-Madueke were severed in October, 2015.

It also said she was appointed Trade and Investment Commissioner for Dominica after “due diligence.”