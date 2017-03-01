Former Dominican diplomat to be tried in UK for alleged corruptionDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 at 1:49 PM
Former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Dominican diplomat, will be tried in the UK for alleged corrupt practices, according to media reports.
The trial has been fixed for June with new evidence from the proceedings of a Federal High Court in respect of the order of final forfeiture of $153-million allegedly traced to the ex minister, the report states.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK arrested Alison-Madueke on October 10, 2015 and four others for alleged bribery and corruption and money laundering.
The former minister, whose movement has been restricted to the UK, remains under investigation.
It has been reported that Alison-Madueke’s received Dominican citizenship in a May 29, 2015 via an approval letter by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.
It has also been reported that the ex-Minister was appointed Dominica’s Trade and Investment Commissioner and given a diplomatic passport, with the number DP0000445.
When she was arrested, several media reports said that the former minister was attempting to flee to Dominica because of her citizenship.
However, the government said there was no truth to the “rumor” and said all ties with Alison-Madueke were severed in October, 2015.
It also said she was appointed Trade and Investment Commissioner for Dominica after “due diligence.”
It is no coincidence. Too many PASSPORTS-FOR-CASH scandals. How many foreigners have been given our DIPLOMATIC PASSPORTS and appointed as diplomats? Most of those foreigners who are in possession of our sacred, collective properties, CARICOM and OECS passports as well, are involved in serious problems with the Law, either in the UK, US, Italy, France, Iran, Nigeria. Money-lAUNDERING, FRAUD, CORRUPTION OF ALL SORTS,International crimes, that is what interests some of the elite class here. So they rubbing shoulders with millionaires and billionaires, not knowing that it\’s 99 times for the THIEF and 1 time for the POLICE.
Those foreigners, with our passports are being arrested one-by-one. Then Skerritt and his DLP Gov\’t come up with excuses after excuses, lies after lies. Dominicans have never been informed by Skerritt, nor his Gov\’t about those things. Dominicans know because of the PATRIOTS and Q95, which inform us about those crooks and criminals for Years.
Eric Torner another hidden ambassador of Skeritt to Monaco,and France,is still on the run from being arrested.Fello Dominicans when will that bulls… stop. Torner may well be hiding in Dominicana unknowing to us,just as Monfared was.We need a massive protest, NOT a meeting this time to get this man out of office.Skeritt should be out before this month end.Is it too shameful for him to leave?Well at any cost he must go,and he must do so now.
Recently Dominica PM said Madueke is walking as a free woman in the UK..How many more lies are Dominicans to support from this man?
He now “regrets” ..regrets being caught red handed yes..These ppl are bad for the image of Dominica. Skerrit has taken too much Liberty with the people of Dominica and it is high time he does the honorable thing and leaves office ..
” Due deligence” our new vocab! 5 months? alot of things could have happened!
Why so many people with vast of stollth hapto
sumsstolenwealth be Dominicas diplomats?Its very difficult to convince anyone with just half a brain that these were mistakes…I smell something dirty was happening in the background…Hope she does not decide to go down alone.SELL THEM OUT MADUEKE!!Dominicas CBI programme is a polluted scheme.
One thing. DNO and its owners try hard to play this silent UWP third wheel.
I find this very interesting indeed.
No one is posting ? Everyone’s resting post ashes this morning? Some may have been unable to wake up till 3 :00 Pm is ashes offering over & they missed the boat?
So in their absence the blog is mine. Joke is I’ll be placed on awaiting moderation until tomorrow and who knows if it won’t be sent to the bin. That reminds me of the Bin Borbol, $5k salary millions in assets. Villas vs crab sales. The Neo DLP crooks graduated to diplomatic passport scheme with crooks known internationally.
“So we come” Gross National Income( UNKNOWN) CHIEF EXPORT PRODUCE of the Commonwealth
passports where are they grown/produced? The RED CLINIC / PM and top LTts office.
Now back against the wall upon arriving at a political cul de sac Medard regrets error.
Cont’d
I wonder if there will be cries of it being Lennox’s fault when the trial of this lady puts the Dominica Gov’t in a shady light?
There is a saying that you are judged by the company you keep and it says a lot regarding Skerritt’s secretly appointed band of criminal diplomats.
Only a foolish electorate could put up with this nonsense and celebrate such ignorance in the face of clear facts with pride. Too many Dumbinicans are drinking Skerritt’s Kool Aid – Jim Jones must wish he came here instead.
During his 5pm address on Friday Skerrit made it very clear to us and the world that holders of DOMINICA diplomatic passport were not vetted. Why were they not vetted is a question that is left to be answered and therefore anyone can come to their own conclusion. My conclusion is that he knew very well what he was doing and what he was getting in return, so he didn’t want to have them vetted so his soup would not get ispoilt and for that Skerrit must go. If he did it simply because he did not know, although no one believes that, he again Must Go! If and since this embarrassment has become a habit, then he must go. Now if it was a business deal which h seems like a practice, Carbon must arrest Skerrit and have him to declare where the money is, and then he must be brought to justice
shameful
How much more Dominicans before all you take out the ‘larssy ‘ in all you eyes. There are few things in life that I love more than my country; that’s my mother.
Do you know how much it hurts when I hear people refer to Dominica as a corrupt renegade country?
Wake up Dominicans, how can we pick personalities over our mother and reputation?
Is that so? Well, well, maybe we should wait for Anthony W. Astaphan to help us dummy-ni-cans to understand all this. After all, Mr. Astaphan is our guru…he knows EVERYTHING!
tony and skerrit said she was not under arrest
What else pm here we go again
Yes I
Air Dominica keeps flying Corrupt Diplomats First class ONLY. Monfared landed in Dominica and was able to hide for six months, while another First Class passenger by the name of Diezani Alison-Madueke, was attempting to flee to Dominica according to several media reports, but I guess the flight developed engine problems and unfortunately, she was not able to land here. NOTICE: AIR DOMINICA only flies FAKE DIPLOMATS that are either arrested or wanted by international Interpol for corruption or money laundering. We MUST give PM Skerrit credit for FINDING them wherever they are and bless them with a diplomatic passport.
Mr. Skerrit in light of these revelationons and facts please do yourself and the nation a favor, please do the right and honorable thing please step down be honorable step down.
Due diligence, mmmmm who gets the blame for the diligence report Bishops by the look of it, but me thinks Bishops may have something to say about that unless they are willing to accept full resonsibility which I doubt, that is of course if they performed any diligence at all. and if they did not then who is responsible, a simple question one that I see nothing wrong in asking if not was it Kroll, or maybe Nestman, one thing for sure is the courts of Britain are a different kettle of fish to the norms of Dominica, by that I refer to some the rather extrordinary judgements of late, no need to list them they are already well reported