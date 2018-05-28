Former NCCU staff member rearrested, chargedDominica News Online - Monday, May 28th, 2018 at 3:02 PM
Just weeks after a Magistrate Court struck out the case involving former staff member of the National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU), Dwight Timothy for want of prosecution, he has been rearrested.
He was arrested on Monday morning and has appeared before a Magistrate Court in Roseau where the charges of theft were read to him.
Bail was set at $20,000 with Grace Austrie of Roseau standing as surety.
The matter has now been set for October 18, 2018.
According to court documents, it is alleged that between April 3, 2015 and June 30, 2015, Timothy stole over $70,000 from the NCCU.
He was arrested in 2015 but the matter was adjourned a number of times prompting the court to strike it out for want of prosecution on May 14.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Where there is smoke there is fire…..
that court is a joke….if a matter is dismissed it should not be allowed to be brought back….
the prosecution should be held accountable for their first error…………
I don’t care if he is guilty or not, u should not play with people lies like that. Arrested three years ago, they take their precious time with cases and when the case is struck out , then rearrested the man. This is crap, Dominica judicial system needs a total overhaul