Just weeks after a Magistrate Court struck out the case involving former staff member of the National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU), Dwight Timothy for want of prosecution, he has been rearrested.

He was arrested on Monday morning and has appeared before a Magistrate Court in Roseau where the charges of theft were read to him.

Bail was set at $20,000 with Grace Austrie of Roseau standing as surety.

The matter has now been set for October 18, 2018.

According to court documents, it is alleged that between April 3, 2015 and June 30, 2015, Timothy stole over $70,000 from the NCCU.

He was arrested in 2015 but the matter was adjourned a number of times prompting the court to strike it out for want of prosecution on May 14.