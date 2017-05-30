The State has lodged a formal appeal with the Court of Appeal in a matter involving former Postmaster General Clare Serephine-Wallace and prominent Dominican senior lawyer Michael E. Bruney after she was convicted by a Roseau Magistrate and fined on several postal matters.

She was slapped with 10 criminal charges in a matter dating back almost ten years ago.

That decision was read in court recently in which Seraphine -Wallace, who has since been transferred from the post of Post Master General was fined a total of EC$1,900.00 to be paid by April 30, 2017 or in default she would go to jail for 9 months.

The charges were detaining post letter; delaying post letter; delaying printed matter sent by post; fraudulently detaining post letter; detaining post letter; detaining post letter; delaying printed papers; fraudulently detaining post letters; willfully detaining or suffering to be detained several post letters; and willfully delaying in the course of conveyance by the post printed paper.

After hearing the evidence, Wallace was found guilty by the magistrate on four of the 10 charges.

According to documents obtained from the court, in the case #1468 (delaying post letter) of 2006, she was found guilty and fined EC$850.00 to be paid by April 30, 2017 in default 3 months jail.

She was also found guilty in #1469 of 2006 of delaying post letter and fined EC$400.00 to be paid by April 30, 2017 in default two months in jail. She was further convicted on #1470 of 2006 for delaying printed matter sent by post. Decision: no separate penalty.

On the charge #1471 of 2006 of fraudulently detaining post letters was dismissed. The magistrate also dismissed #788 of 2007: detaining post letter.

However, she was convicted and found guilty on # 8030 of 2007 for detaining post letter and fined $EC650.00 to be paid by April 30, 2017 or in default four months in prison.

The magistrate also dismissed #8031 of 2007 for delaying printed papers; #1864 of 2007 for fraudulently detaining post letters; #1865 of 2007 for willfully detaining or suffering to detain several post letters and # 1866 of 2007 for willfully delaying in the course of conveyance by the post printed paper.