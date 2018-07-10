Four persons were arrested after violating the curfew which was imposed by the Government on Sunday ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Beryl.

This was according to Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) ASP Simon Edwards.

The curfew and state of emergency were to be in effect from 4:00 pm on Sunday, 8th July to 4:00 pm on Monday.

However, it was lifted at 6:00 am on Monday 9th July after Tropical Storm Beryl weakened.

Edwards said the four arrested were all male individuals.

He went on to say that three of the men will be charged for curfew violation.

Edwards mentioned further that the wording of the charge is not yet known.