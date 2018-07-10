Four arrested for violating curfewDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 at 11:22 AM
Four persons were arrested after violating the curfew which was imposed by the Government on Sunday ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Beryl.
This was according to Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) ASP Simon Edwards.
The curfew and state of emergency were to be in effect from 4:00 pm on Sunday, 8th July to 4:00 pm on Monday.
However, it was lifted at 6:00 am on Monday 9th July after Tropical Storm Beryl weakened.
Edwards said the four arrested were all male individuals.
He went on to say that three of the men will be charged for curfew violation.
Edwards mentioned further that the wording of the charge is not yet known.
7 Comments
And in this picture are a model of homes; and a street which the rest of the Caribbean will copy, and use to develop their country, according to Roosevelt Skerrit!
What beauty these homes are in the twenty-first century!
Please -4 were arrested…..anything else Mr. PRO? Your leadership still remains incompetent and wicked- Under Daniel Carbon your fate has been cast–no matter who you spin it.
You are a bit behind the times guys. How many did you arrest for looting when we had that real hurricane Maria.
This curtew was flawed.Want to know what would happen if we really had a hurricane? They would have arrested or shoot those escaping a tarpaulin covered roof?
Escaping to Roseau?
Those under a tapoline covered roof would have already long escape themselves to a hurricane shelter for their area even before the state of emergency and the curfew came into effect, so long they did not miss out on the news of such state of affairs the country was about to be faced with. Think.
If the person is under tarpaulin they should move to a shelter or safer place before the storm hits