Four CARICOM specialists to investigate Roseau disturbancesDominica News Online - Friday, February 24th, 2017 at 2:26 PM
Four specialist investigators in the area of public order events from CARICOM have arrived in Dominica to carry out investigations into disturbances which took place in Roseau on the night of February 7th, 2017.
This information was revealed by Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore while delivering an address on state-owned DBS Radio on Friday.
He said the team comprises of two police superintendents and two police sergeants, one of them being an Attorney-at-Law.
According to Blackmoore, the team will assist in directing the existing investigation, reviewing all evidence gathered, submit reports to the Commissioner of Police and make recommendations based on their findings.
“There is a need for a detailed, comprehensive, independent and transparent investigation into the riot and all preceding circumstances and events leading into it,” Blackmoore stated. “In that regard, the government of Dominica has made a request for investigative services to the CARICOM Implementing Agency in Crime and Security Impacts under the regional investigative management system to assist in the investigation and review of the evidence gathered of recent public events.”
He said the government of Dominica recognizes and supports the right of citizens of this country to self-expression and has vowed to uphold that given right by our constitution to assembly and to freedom of political expression.
However, he said in expressing that right, the right of others and laws of the land should not be violated.
Blackmoore went on to say that the disturbances were not normal.
“Ladies and gentlemen, all right thinking Dominicans will conclude that the protest action outside the Financial Centre on Kennedy Avenue, Roseau on February 7th 2017, which gave rise to riot in the streets of Roseau where targeted destruction of people’s property took place was not at all a normal event,” Blackmoore remarked. “You will recall also that the incitement which took place via various media outlets, including social media and public events leading up to the riot…”
He noted that the events of February 7th, “runs antithetical to what we stand for in Dominica and affects and undermines all elements of society.”
Blackmoore stated also that all possible action must be taken to prevent this from happening again, “on our beautiful country Dominica.”
He said this is a matter of tremendous public interest and he called on the public support and corporation.
On the night of February 7, violence engulfed Roseau following a meeting organized by opposition parties, mainly the United Workers Party (UWP) in Dominica, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
The UWP has distanced itself from the disturbances saying it took place hours after the meeting was over.
However, Skerrit has said it was part of a plot to overthrow the government.
Hey Blackie, Is it true that your government is running out of cash at the local banks???
This is great.. While they are here please give them the files on Gon Emmanuel, all the missing persons, the selling of Dominican passport to criminals, the monies that are invisible at the treasury, the barrels of Guns recovered on the port, the container of drugs trying to leave the country, the harboring of fugitives in our country. By the way why don’t you just give the the files on all Murders, burglaries, thefts, Malicious Damages, and all other outstanding matters. Ohhh and the police who waited for hours for the cover of darkness to act.
Planning is key, next time in order for effective blaming the rioting should have been planned maybe 5 minutes after the meeting, that way you will have some sort of say as to who incite it or not. SMDFH
I thought that CARICOM was of the opinion that such matter was an internal issue. Why are they playing a blind eye to the sale of diplomatic passports to criminals?
OMG! You mean to tell me these evil guys waited until the weekend of carnival to do this? This is very frightening especially when one thinks of two barrels of guns that landed in Dominica and somehow police took them and no one was arrested. Now I have to wonder if we did not legally brought in some international hitmen in Dominica in the name of investigators.
Opps. I give up. When we make a Brath, we place all our ingredients in a pot, and allow it to cook, there after, we all look forward to an enjoyable eating. Smh. Make no mistake. Law and order must Be maintained. But if we always wait and React, impulsively, we might need more than a few investigators from the Rss. Ouch, what does that say about our own police officers, and our police force as a whole? In my opinion, let it be clear where there’s no vision, we all going to be shouting,” Ole police port arrest yo”!
Geez Blackmore so much for GON Emmanuel case,
The failed coup must be investigated and done with all i’s dotted and all t’s crossed. This is a wonderful effort by the government to get to the bottom of this. This crime cannot go without an those responsible answering to the law. What took place on the Feb 7th was just one of several examples of a lack of leadership.
Independent investigators my foot. This is just another plot by the Skerrit administration to oppress and silence the opposition. Trust me based on what Charles Savarin said yesterday when he said the court would determine the outcome and going back to what the president of CARICOM said last week, when he made it very clear that they heard what Skerrit said and would stand by him, and when the evil PM said on kairie that he was encouraged by Caricom to conduct a deep investigation, one would have to be very blind, wicked, and careless to believe these guys are independent, even if they are not from DOMINICA. If CARICOM was serious about putting an independent body together, during the CARICOM meeting in Guyana they would have brought Skerrit and Linton together and tell them their intention to investigate it and even tip both of them on who would be conducting the investigation and when. For Blackmore to have it in his back pocket is just very disturbing.
Look out people I smell a RAT. A planting evidence RAT. Are you saying that all the evidence or intelligence that they officers gather could not come to light yet? you guys need Scotland yard, CIA or Bajans to evaluate evidence and make recommendations. Full of . the fact remains that it was not a coup. People have freedom of expression. Stop the nonsense. The riot has nothing to do with the UWP. More and more I am beginning to think that the DLP orchestrated that whole thing.
The fervent one! ! You hate, you criticized and, you don’t Liston. The safety of the people and their property must be maintained. Good move. You were in the vicinity the day in question? they collected some evidence, still making threats. Now look it. Surely you should realized that after taking in the men for questioning, anyone who sign the agreement should have come forward and take responsibility.we are in the year 2017 and the PM HAS FRIENDS in very high places indeed. Your country is yours to protect.
How can it be a waste of tax payers money. I though it’s being said that the police in Skerrit pocket. Let an independent party come to investigate so we can have some clarity free of biasness. Let all truth be revealed!!! Bon!!!!
I have no doubt Caricom posseses the talent and training to skilfully and successfully investigate the matters at question, though I feel the addition of Scotland Yard or the FBI would greatly enhance the panel. Kudos to the authorities for securing the help of outside review – for all the reasons, nonpartisan and otherwise – to give emphatic review and get a solid outcome to the February 7th events. I sincerely hope the the review is thorough and comprehensive, within the guidelines set for the probe. And that recommendations made serves to hold all who set the conditions, or who in any way gave comfort to, or even en marginally contributed to the disturbances accountable for loss.
What a waste of the tax payers money ? So, you mean to tell me that the Police force is not competent enough to carry out the investigations. Next thing, you guys will have them carry out an investigation into the Salisbury protest too…oh better yet…Have them investigate the corrupt doings of ……………………. and his colleagues !!!!
Where was outside help to investigate the GON Emmanuel case? Where are the outside investigators to look at our passport scandal. Boy, this is getting more nd more ridiculous each day.
I am pleased that specialist investigators have been brought in. They will probably understand that this type of disturbance often happens when citizens get fed up with the current state of affairs. I do not agree with destruction of property but I do understand the frustration that youth has experienced for the past several years. Drunk and ignorant is how the powers that be prefer to keep you all but Fete can only work for so long to keep folks quiet. Perhaps we can get these investigators to look into past crimes that have not yet been solved? GON Emanuel house firebonding, Nelley and Trevey’s murder, guns on the port, fire at Melville Hall airport (PM can help, he knows who did it), money missing from police stations or village councils, to name a few.
How about they take a look into past elections? Ok, maybe we can get them to come back for future elections?
This government is wicked and their focus is misplaced! The powers-that-be will no longer be in the near future when righteousness will prevail.
Let he who have no sin, cast the first stone
All the four are going to find out, is that; had it not been for the corrupted ways of Roosevelt Skerrit, and his illegal sale of Dominica diplomatic passports their would be no riot on the day the incident occurred.
Specialists my behind, if you have a police department who went on a campaign arresting innocent people, and found nothing significant relating to the incident, what does Skerrit expect the puppets he is bringing in to intimidate the native will find?
That is how stupid Skerrit is and behaves, he is always getting foreigners to come into the country and control him telling him what he should do and not do. The man is so incompetent he invites all kinds of nobody to come in and rule over us. Ralph Gonzales for example!
If commonsense was a “flower” it certainly would not grow in your garden. You are a very stupid man.
The Government is behaving like it is angry that there was not more violence than what occurred and really starts to meke me feel suspicious as to whether they, the government and the Dominica Labour Party, did not have a hand to play in the events of February 7th, 2017.
A public meeting ended at 4:30 p.m. in broad daylight, a truck loaded with sound equipment was facing east, blocked by a barricade and armed police, the Riot Squad was at high alert, armed to their teeth in the Stadium, police SNIPERS were on roof tops all over. The police ordered the truck driver to turn the truck to face west to exit on Independence street. For five hours the police did nothing to command the truck to get out, with top level intelligence that the truck had to be used to storm the Financial Center for the Opposition to take over government in a SUICIDE MISSION which would have been the greatest act of modern stupidity. The investigators should investigate Blackmore and the gang. NONESENSE!
Very interesting!!
I thought the head of CARICOM said it was an internal matter, why does he think it is fitting to meddle now?? SMH.
More diversions to the real issue with the help of CARICOM – WAW!
You no medicine. You running scared? Not caricom attention you all wanted? well here it is
Politics is a dangerous game.
When the head said it was an internal matter we were all angry, now they want to investigative we are still angry.
Linton needs a cheat code to beat this game.
@#CantTrustThem February 24, 2017
Because it is the Prime Minister’s right to ask them to be involved–not the Opposition, especially that majority of Dominicans believe that they are responsible for that riot.
Tell me, are they anything like the CariCom election observers who said that we had free and fair elections ?
Blackmore if your hands are clean here is your opportunity to take the leadership of the party as the current leader is in deep