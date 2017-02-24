Four specialist investigators in the area of public order events from CARICOM have arrived in Dominica to carry out investigations into disturbances which took place in Roseau on the night of February 7th, 2017.

This information was revealed by Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore while delivering an address on state-owned DBS Radio on Friday.

He said the team comprises of two police superintendents and two police sergeants, one of them being an Attorney-at-Law.

According to Blackmoore, the team will assist in directing the existing investigation, reviewing all evidence gathered, submit reports to the Commissioner of Police and make recommendations based on their findings.

“There is a need for a detailed, comprehensive, independent and transparent investigation into the riot and all preceding circumstances and events leading into it,” Blackmoore stated. “In that regard, the government of Dominica has made a request for investigative services to the CARICOM Implementing Agency in Crime and Security Impacts under the regional investigative management system to assist in the investigation and review of the evidence gathered of recent public events.”

He said the government of Dominica recognizes and supports the right of citizens of this country to self-expression and has vowed to uphold that given right by our constitution to assembly and to freedom of political expression.

However, he said in expressing that right, the right of others and laws of the land should not be violated.

Blackmoore went on to say that the disturbances were not normal.

“Ladies and gentlemen, all right thinking Dominicans will conclude that the protest action outside the Financial Centre on Kennedy Avenue, Roseau on February 7th 2017, which gave rise to riot in the streets of Roseau where targeted destruction of people’s property took place was not at all a normal event,” Blackmoore remarked. “You will recall also that the incitement which took place via various media outlets, including social media and public events leading up to the riot…”

He noted that the events of February 7th, “runs antithetical to what we stand for in Dominica and affects and undermines all elements of society.”

Blackmoore stated also that all possible action must be taken to prevent this from happening again, “on our beautiful country Dominica.”

He said this is a matter of tremendous public interest and he called on the public support and corporation.

On the night of February 7, violence engulfed Roseau following a meeting organized by opposition parties, mainly the United Workers Party (UWP) in Dominica, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

The UWP has distanced itself from the disturbances saying it took place hours after the meeting was over.

However, Skerrit has said it was part of a plot to overthrow the government.