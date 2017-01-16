Four men, two St. Lucians and two Dominicans, who have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Chris Blanc from Fond Cole are now on remand at the State Prison.

The appeared before a Roseau Magistrate on Monday where the charge of murder was read to them.

They were not allowed to enter a plea since the matter is an indictable one.

The two St. Lucians are Fimbar Mohamed Greenidge of Ravin Poison and Garie Elwin Dariah of Anse La Raye.

The two Dominicans are Ronel Desiree of Giraudel and Kimran Burke of Bath Estate.

Burke and Greenidge are represented by the law firm of Dyer & Dyer while Wayne Nore is representing Dariah and Joshua Francis is representing Desiree.

Blanc went missing on December 30, 2016 after spending some time with friends in St. Joseph.

On January 5, 2017, his lifeless and partly decomposed body was discovered in a small precipice in the heights of St. Joseph.

The matter has been set for February 21, 2017.

St. Lucian, Garie Elwin Dariah was also charged with possession of cannabis and possession to supply 148 grams of cannabis.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges and the matter was adjourned to March 20, 2017.

In September 2014, the other St. Lucian, Fimbar Greenidge, was fine $500 for possession of ganja.