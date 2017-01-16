Four men remanded for murder of Chris BlancDominica News Online - Monday, January 16th, 2017 at 12:50 PM
Four men, two St. Lucians and two Dominicans, who have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Chris Blanc from Fond Cole are now on remand at the State Prison.
The appeared before a Roseau Magistrate on Monday where the charge of murder was read to them.
They were not allowed to enter a plea since the matter is an indictable one.
The two St. Lucians are Fimbar Mohamed Greenidge of Ravin Poison and Garie Elwin Dariah of Anse La Raye.
The two Dominicans are Ronel Desiree of Giraudel and Kimran Burke of Bath Estate.
Burke and Greenidge are represented by the law firm of Dyer & Dyer while Wayne Nore is representing Dariah and Joshua Francis is representing Desiree.
Blanc went missing on December 30, 2016 after spending some time with friends in St. Joseph.
On January 5, 2017, his lifeless and partly decomposed body was discovered in a small precipice in the heights of St. Joseph.
The matter has been set for February 21, 2017.
St. Lucian, Garie Elwin Dariah was also charged with possession of cannabis and possession to supply 148 grams of cannabis.
He pleaded not guilty to those charges and the matter was adjourned to March 20, 2017.
In September 2014, the other St. Lucian, Fimbar Greenidge, was fine $500 for possession of ganja.
2 Comments
Now you have to wonder, If these guys are being represented by these lawyers that charge a lot of money to represent anyone especially murder chargers. Who is actually behind this murder? I think that there are bigger heads involved in this murder and they’re the one(s) paying this representation money to prevent these murderers from mentioning their names. There are a lot of big bosses (pappas) paying for hit men in Dominica to take care of people who are owing or whom have disrespected the VYBE. (street). There are quite a few hit men in Dominica. QUITE A LOT I MEAN. SMH. There are also a lot of young men in DA that don’t respect street codes of paying the bosses especially when nothing has gone wrong and you have sold and received the pay back money. Stop being greedy guys and pay up if you got it. I am tired of hearing about murders that to the public seem senseless, but they are really not. Just a thought.
I Smell Ganja in this alleged atrocious alleged homicide, when all the facts are brought to bare, there will be much Blame to go around. Read it first on D.N.O. in the mean time the Lawyers must Eat. analize that and stay tuned.