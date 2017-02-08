French nationals robbed at Batibou BeachDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 at 4:33 PM
Two French nationals were robbed and tied with duct tape at Batibou Beach on the northeastern coast of the island, DNO has been informed.
Police sources told DNO the incident took place between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm on Wednesday.
According to the sources, the two were tied with duct tape and their rented vehicle was stolen.
They were able to untie themselves and make a report to the police.
No arrests have been made in the matter.
52 Comments
Ownership of land does not necessarily confer exclusive right of way. in the case of Hampstead estate and the track to Batibou beach it would appear that here is an established public right of way as per the official Ordnance Survey maps and I would caution Ms. Douglas to verify this before she continues to charge visitors for access.
Irmas, what about if i come from the sea onto the beach? You still charging me then, even thouht nobody can own a beach in Dominica.? You douglases are too fresh. RBD long time dead you know.
If you access the Beach via the air or sea, there is no charge, as long as you remain on the public side (i.e., before “the first line of vegetation”). Yes, we make every effort to ensure that Batibou remains pristine clean, unlike most other beaches. That service, in addition to our other facilities including flushing toilets, cost money. If this level of commitment to keeping Batibou safe and clean makes me “fresh”, I do not reject your appellation. Batibou is located 1 mile inland, through Private Property. Most other beaches are located right off main roads, so I am sure it would be much easier for you to enjoy them.
DNO,
Were the French nationals raped too? If they were raped, was it the man, or the woman that got it, or were they both ravaged.
Theft is kinda OK, but rape. That’s taking things too far. Because we are raped every day by our Colonel Skerrit, no need to take this out on tourists.
If the beach is frequently visited by tourist, it seems to me intelligence would suggest the area be developed, to prevent criminals from hanging out under the dense canopy’s of the trees, and making the beach more visible and harder for the thieves to attack!
The water seems calm unlike most places in the country, it might be suitable for the building of a foreign hotel, I doubt, however, without an International Airport, foreigners might not be interested!
How funny, I am a Wesley boy, and did not know there is any such place as “batobou” on the North Eastern coast of Dominica. Wesley I think (hope) is on the North Eastern Coast!
You are clearly advocating for another “white elephant”, under the guise of “development”. Fortunately, your concept of “development” does not appeal to our target market, which is why you have not heard of “batobou”. Our visitors rave over the exclusivity, majestic quality, etc., of Batibou, and constantly urge us not to deface it with any concrete monoliths. For their reviews, pls visit tripadvisor.co.uk Batibou Beach.
After visiting the tourists, we are now discovering that unfortunately, a couple of women did get attacked on the road out of Batibou today. Not on the Beach itself, but as they were approaching their car, which was parked on the main road, one kilometer away. The security guards need to patrol that road as well, especially as we are already present on the Beach. Unfortunately, the guards were not on duty today, but they often walk the unaccompanied guests up the road, especially when they seem vulnerable.
We deeply regret this hapless incident.
Management
Batibou Beach
The road the tourists have to walk down is through the bush over Douglas land. The road is in very bad shape. Most tourists are afraid to drive down even in a 4×4. I do not think anyone should be walking down that piece of road anymore until the Douglas’s provide security. It is NOT SAFE.
The gov’t supplies security on the government beaches but I do not think the government should supply security on private land. If the gov’t security guards have to leave their post on the beach to walk tourists on the Douglas Private Land this is misusing government funds. It also leaves the beach unprotected.
Since the Douglas’s make $5 US off every tourist plus every Dominican national and resident just to use their road which they refuse to maintain, maybe they should protect the people they are taking the money from. They also make a lot of money selling drinks and food. Hire your own security ! Everyone else does.
Give a bit back to the people, ladies. You can’t have it both ways.
May I suggest you use the fees you collect to contract a secure parking lot and install lighting, also for the track down to the beach? By the way, I hope you are tax exempt, because if not you are liable for vat.
Theres a lady sitting at the entrance of the gate charging money to enter…talking about its private property. Why don’t she use the money to hire security for people..they want to make money and not provide security and comfort for people. …before you reach the gate she already know how many heads and the amount to charge…..
if that beach is the best on island the state should acquire a portion of Land in the aerie so they can build a Gard house in the ear If thorium is big business we should think big I am grateful for advice you all
And we claim that tourism is our business. People always getting attacked at Batibou. Everyone knows batibou is one of the loveliest beaches on island. Cant the police force spare a couple police officers to guard that beach during the daytime ? What are we serious about in this country eh ? Oh I know…borbol !
No such incident occurred at Batibou. Clearly, this is either a smear campaign or a case of mistaken identity, because we were at Batibou all day, and nobody was robbed, mauled or threatened. This report smacks of a similarly bogus accusation disseminated by renowned US swimmer, Ryan Lochte re his fake robbery by Brazilian criminals during the Olympic Games in Brazil last year. Of course, that robbery never took place, so he later recanted his story. I hope these pranksters have the decency to do the same.
I just called the Calibishie police to check the veracity of this report, and why we, the owners – who are on site – were not informed. The officer said that the case is still being investigated, that the incident HAD NOT OCCURRED at Batibou Beach, that their police precinct had not reported the story to DNO, but he declined to provide further details.
Irma Douglas
This is a BLATANT LIE!! No such incident has taken place at Batibou. In fact, there has been NO CRIMINAL ACTIVITY AT BATIBOU since March 2012. Our attentive staff is trained to ensure the constant safety of our guests. This report is obviously a fabrication, because I live on the property and visit Batibou every single day, so if any such incident had occurred, I would have known about it.
Batibou is opened daily and our staff is on duty there throughout the day and early evening. Government security is provided, but our staff is always present to ensure: a) constant security to our visitors; b) that the Beach is spotless; c) that our flushing toilet and bathroom facilities are clean; and d) that there is fresh food/drink/dessert every day to serve our discerning clientele. There is a US$5 charge for anyone not born in Dominica; and an EC$5 charge for locals.
Irma Douglas
Chef de Cuisine
Batibou Beach
Off track I know, but is’nt the beaches in Dominica free to all Natives? Why the $5 charge. Just asking.
Because you have to cross their land to get there. If you go on someone’s land without their permission you can be sued for trespassing. But nobody can stop you from going on the beach by any other means.
You are right. The Beach itself is public, but only up to “the first line of vegetation”. In the case of Batibou, if you do not access the Beach by air or sea (in which case, you would have to remain on the few yards before “the first line of vegetation”), you would be on Private Property, and therefore, trespassing, since you would have traveled through 1 mile of private road before reaching the Beach.
I really do not know what to make out off this
Hello and good evening my people. Well Irma Douglas are you telling us that the stolen vehicle report are false. Even the Car Rental Company Said their Chevy Cruze vehicle was stolen is that false also. Last year I came to the beach which is a public beach but to get to the beach visitors must pass on your family land and that’s how your family make money from the beach. Please provide security and stop trying to say the visitors wasn’t a robbery victim unless if you are telling us that they tied themselves up. The beach is nice and clean so please provide security when we visitors come to the beach.
Tony, one thing you need to remember is that they say the English words spoken in Dominica means something different to what is means in the rest of the world you know. It is a good thing you wrote this comment, because I suggest in my submission, that the area should be developed, to make it more difficult to harm the tourist.
I said the calm waters, makes it ideal for a foreign built hotel. If you read the response to what I said, the person makes it appears as if there are places of entertainment, hotels and street access to the beach, with toilet and running water, in general fully developed, when in fact all we see are coconut trees, and over grown trees, with with overgrown canopies under which the criminal can hide to attack the unsuspecting!
I did not anticipate one has to travel on private property to gain access to the beach, the way the Douglas woman spoke is as if they own and are operating some sort of a business in the vicinity!
My first thought was, not again to visitors. Knowing that visitors have been robbed in the past on beaches, I also thought visitors will definitely have to arm themselves when they go to the beach; any beach, to protect themselves from being attacked and robbed.
Obviously, you would have known if such a crime took place on the beach, near the hotel. The visitors and police would have informed you. The police would have visited the hotel to conduct an investigation.
I wonder who would have fabricated this story and informed DNO about it. Would it be mischief?
To my knowledge, DNO posts such an occurrence, only if is factual. Probably it could have occurred at another beach or not at all.
Government security on a private property eh?? Who is paying for the security? The Douglas, or Government?
Irma I will visit that beach the next time I am in Dominica. It is one of the best beaches on the island.
Thanks, Zando. I appreciate the compliment. Keeping the Beach safe and clean is no small feat, I assure you. The government security do their best, but can be unreliable. So perhaps private security is the way to go. Thanks very much for your input.
I paid $5 Us i have been living in Dominica for 10 years this was last year
Everything else is true. the place is nice and safe
When you first started charging to use the road, you (or your sister) claimed the money would go towards fixing the road access. Yes, the same road the French tourists were walking to get to the beach. Up till now the road remains a miserable excuse of a track with only a few trips of river stone dumped in the big holes. Why don’t you stop being so cheap and spend a little of your “road usage fees” so people don’t have to park at the road, but can drive to the beach for the privilege of spending money at your snackette and swimming on a beach that belongs to the public.? After all!!!
I can understand DNO makes errors in publishing information, like the road block to the airport on Tuesday, but which police source was DNO referring to that said the incident took place between 2.30 and 3.00pm on Wednesday? Just an inquiring mind.
“There is a US$5 charge for anyone not born in Dominica; and an EC$5 charge for locals.”
Irma, you should be ashamed to exposed your double standards, and discriminatory corrupted behavior and altitude for the world to see, what you are doing is highly unethical. In reality you are charging people not born in Dominica thirteen ($13.50) dollars and fifty cents to cross a piece of dirt.
You charge them eight dollars and fifty more than you charge the local people, that is highly unethical!
Greed for money is the reason why Dominicans can’t make any progress in tourism; visitors note the evils done to them when the visit; hence they leave and tell their friends, how they got gorged, preventing them from wanting to visit Dominica!
The stolen vehicle is a RED CHEVROLET CRUZE 5DOORS
Registration Number TL227
the police know that this a trouble spot and not tourists should go there if there is no police presence. I am sorry to say that but it is the truth.
The police do visit Batibou and are responsive to our calls. This is why I know for certain that no such incident has taken place since March 2012, or they would have reported it to us, or we to them. For the past 5 years, Batibou has had a spotless reputation, and our family and staff are doing our best to protect the safety of all our visitors.
Thank you,
Irma Douglas
Have you contacted the authorities to confirm the above stated incident? It would be rather irresponsible of DNO yo publish a story that cannot be authenticaed. I am only inquiring not being critical in the least.