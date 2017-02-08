Two French nationals were robbed and tied with duct tape at Batibou Beach on the northeastern coast of the island, DNO has been informed.

Police sources told DNO the incident took place between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the two were tied with duct tape and their rented vehicle was stolen.

They were able to untie themselves and make a report to the police.

No arrests have been made in the matter.