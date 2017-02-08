French nationals robbed at Batibou BeachDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 at 4:33 PM
Two French nationals were robbed and tied with duct tape at Batibou Beach on the northeastern coast of the island, DNO has been informed.
Police sources told DNO the incident took place between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm on Wednesday.
According to the sources, the two were tied with duct tape and their rented vehicle was stolen.
They were able to untie themselves and make a report to the police.
No arrests have been made in the matter.
And we claim that tourism is our business. People always getting attacked at Batibou. Everyone knows batibou is one of the loveliest beaches on island. Cant the police force spare a couple police officers to guard that beach during the daytime ? What are we serious about in this country eh ? Oh I know…borbol !
This is a BLATANT LIE!! No such incident has taken place at Batibou. In fact, there has been NO CRIMINAL ACTIVITY AT BATIBOU since March 2012. Our attentive staff is trained to ensure the constant safety of our guests. This report is obviously a fabrication, because I live on the property and visit Batibou every single day, so if any such incident had occurred, I would have known about it.
Batibou is opened daily and our staff is on duty there throughout the day and early evening. Government security is provided, but our staff is always present to ensure: a) constant security to our visitors; b) that the Beach is spotless; c) that our flushing toilet and bathroom facilities are clean; and d) that there is fresh food/drink/dessert every day to serve our discerning clientele. There is a US$5 charge for anyone not born in Dominica; and an EC$5 charge for locals.
Irma Douglas
Chef de Cuisine
Batibou Beach
Well Lennox had the whole of Dominica in the town protesting and causing violence, so the thieves from his constituency found it was a right time to do some violence there too. So sorry to hear of this incident.
What is wrong with you guys every time is the same thing get work to do.
The stolen vehicle is a RED CHEVROLET CRUZE 5DOORS
Registration Number TL227
Resign Skerrit the country is falling apart, resign now to save the country u love.
Tongue will blame Lennox while he sits in the Ministry doing NOTHING.
Tourism is everybody’s business right Mr. Tonge???
the police know that this a trouble spot and not tourists should go there if there is no police presence. I am sorry to say that but it is the truth.
The police do visit Batibou and are responsive to our calls. This is why I know for certain that no such incident has taken place since March 2012, or they would have reported it to us, or we to them. For the past 5 years, Batibou has had a spotless reputation, and our family and staff are doing our best to protect the safety of all our visitors.
Thank you,
Irma Douglas