Popular hangout spot in Roseau, Garage Detour Bar & Grill, has distanced itself from a shooting near it premises which left one man dead.

In a statement, the establishment said the incident was in no way connected to what was taking place on its premises.

“We would like to address the unfortunate incident which took place across the street from Garage on the Grand Bay bus stop, in the early hours of Saturday the 25th of August 2018,” the statement said. “It is regrettable that people would seek to resolve their differences in a violent manner. The incident was in no way connected to any altercation or infraction on our premises.”

The statement said Garage Detour Bar & Grill has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violent or unruly behavior.

“We consider the safety and security of our patrons as paramount. We have measures in place to ensure that our customers can continue to enjoy the peaceful party atmosphere of Garage Detour Bar & Grill in safety and comfort,” it said. “We would like to thank all of our loyal customers who have supported Garage Detour Bar & Grill over the years. We look forward to your continued patronage.”

The company extended condolences to the family of the deceased man

“May our prayers help comfort you,” it said in the statement.

The police have confirmed that Brian Alexander from Grand Bay was shot in the head and killed in the incident which took place early on Saturday, August 25, 2018.