Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore has stated that government will be pursuing a more “standardized way” in dealing with matters relating to the family at the courts.

Speaking at a press conference recently, Blackmoore said that issues relating to juveniles, divorce, child maintenance and other issues “are very important issues that have to be considered going forward.”

“Talking about the Family Court is just one aspect of the work we need to do in that regard. We also have to ensure that we have the necessary infrastructure to give support to the Family Court,” Blackmore said.

Having a proper juvenile centre, for young persons who find themselves in trouble with the law, is one of the areas that will be given much focus, he pointed out.

“What we want to say to the young boy or girl, who have gotten his or herself in some issues with the law, is that we do not want to expose you to the full extent of the criminal justice system,” he said.

Blackmoore also said that as far as the Family Court is concerned, there is a need for specialized staff in the areas of counseling, probation and more.

“So all those issues are very important going forward and I think that is going to be very important for us as we seek to actually enhance our efforts in order to ensure that we provide proper protection for the vulnerable among us,” he remarked.

Calls for the implementation of a Family Court in Dominica has been going on for years now.

In February 2016, Executive Director of Lifeline Ministries, Tina Alexander, called for a Family Court in Dominica where matters involving children are dealt with within six months.