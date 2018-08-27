Gov’t to tighten gun lawsDominica News Online - Monday, August 27th, 2018 at 9:57 AM
The government will be seeking to tighten guns laws in the wake of shootings which took place in Dominica over the weekend.
National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, said amended firearms laws presently on the books in Dominica, impose stiff sentences but more amendments will be pursued.
“When this new Act was enacted into law, the intention of government and parliament was very clear that persons convicted of gun offenses should be dealt with seriously,” he said. “Under the current Firearms Act, a person who is guilty of possession of illegal firearms on summary conviction, that is at the magistrate court level, for the first offense, the penalty is $15,000 or two years imprisonment or both. In any other cases on summary conviction, a fine of $20,000 or a term of imprisonment of 15 years, or both.”
But according to Blackmoore, the government will be pursuing further amendments to the Firearms Act.
“For the express purpose of making the possession of illegal firearms a strict liability offense where intention or guilty mind does not have to be proven by the prosecution,” he said. “And two, to make provision for custodial sentences, once you are found with an illegal firearm, you go straight to jail. It is un-Dominican for us to solve our differences by guns.”
The police have confirmed that Brian Alexander from Grand Bay was shot in the head in Roseau on Saturday morning. They have also confirmed that Lawrence Paul of Morne Prosper was shot over the weekend and is now a patient at the Princess Margaret Hospital.
Blackmoore described the Roseau shooting as ‘bold’ and ‘vicious’ and said all Dominicans must condemn such actions.
“To stem the situation, all players within the criminal justice system must act firmly and decisively,” he stated. “The police must intensify efforts to rid the streets of illegal firearms and descend on the streets in the troublesome areas. The sentences laid down by the court in so far as gun crimes are concerned must suit the crime and reflect the sentiment of society.”
Meanwhile, the police have appealed to the public to assist them as they investigate the two shooting incidents.
“I am appealing to the public to assist the police in their investigation,” Head of the Criminal Investigation Department, Superintendent Matthew Cuffy said.
The new DFP / UWP government will have to restore the image of the police to the point that the police will once again become the guardian of the people and the constitution of Dominica instead of the military arm of Skerrit. That will go along way in helping the gun law. The new government must, as a priority improve our health care so that our people need no more to be afraid of going to the PMH or any health facility on island. At the moment if minister and friends of Skerrit feel an upset stomach they have to run out for treatment. The new government is going to have to work hard to ensure they bring back our young men and women on the playing fields to play cricket, football, rounders on weekends as we did before SKerrit and the DLP came in office. That will go a long way in helping deal with gun law because when our young people are working, playing sports with their fellow villagers and neighbors they will be better able to think of a productive future & less time to hate
The most important thing is to ensure effective prosecution of gun violence and murder crimes. The average person who commits a crime of murder either gets away or receives very lenient sentences. We need good prosecutors to counter the trained defense attorneys we have in Dominica.
these young men with their wicked intentions will do anything no matter how hard guns law are. Things can change when you all find how these guns get to DA, check if there are crooked custom offices and gun killing no bail.
From a criminal Law perspective…
The FIRST mistake was removing Capital punishment,
The SECOND mistake was stopping hard labour for prisoners (make them build, expand roads, clear bush, clean beaches,, clean roads, break rocks, cleanup garbage as well as educate them in prison.
Third mistake was legalizing guns
Fourth is being so lackadaisical about drug use (crack, cocaine hard drugs), vagrants and crime.
Fifth is thinking it gets better or will go away magically… it will not!
Sixth is ignoring these ring leaders and and gang leaders and repeat offenders and allowing them to live and act like law abiding citizens when you know damn well they are criminals…. harass the shit out of them until they cannot function.
Park infont their house, follow them wherever they go, make them feel like they in prison. they go in bush, go in bush, they in a party allu in it, they talk to a woman, question everybody they talk to, They will have no choice but to stop what they doing.
Ok Austrie, we already know when the new government comes in power they gonna have a lot of things to do. We know they will to tighten gun laws; we know they must work hard to ensure that they put people back on their farms so we could start to export bananas, plantains, yams. dasheen, citrus, fruits etc. That will make go along way in dealing with violence. They will have to build the International Airport Skerrit, Ralph Gonsalves and the DLP said Dominica could not afford; they will bring back Ross to Dominica even though it might not be able to get back Ross University. Make no mistake about it Skerrit chased out Ross even if he tries to blame it on Erika and Maria. The new government will have to do everything they can to improve our image abroad since we lost it under our Adamic PM. They will have to clean up that CBI and make sure our Diplomatic passports are no longer sold to criminals. They will have a lot to do just to restore our pride as Dominicans
The law as stated does not seem to make sense, the harshness of the punishment does not seem to align with the offence. On the first occasion, One is charged $15,000 and or 2 years in prison whilst on the second occasion, an indication that the initial penalty failed to drive home the message, you will be fined $20000, that is an extra $5000 and or 15 years in prison where you are wined and dined by the state.
Strangely, it is under the watchful eye of this very minister that people accused of murder are granted bail and walk the streets with no surveillance. The move enunciated by Mr Blackmore needs to be more far reaching. The Lawyers, magistrates and Judges of the land must also buy into the need to rid the country of these would be criminals, not just those who are seen or caught with a gun but those who use it in the conduct of crimes.
A huge part of the gun and crime culture, is the association between Ministers of government and other high positioned people with known drug dealers and others of unsavory behaviors. When you are po publicly endorsed by people you know to be unlaw abiding what do you expect? As people who are supposed to make the laws, your personal affiliations do matter.
I am however, in full support of stricter gun laws. This spate of gun violence is terrifying. We all have to be scared for our Male lives ones since they are targetting each other.
All over sudden he talks tough. This government is all about talk without action. Incompetence, corruption, lies, fraud and nepotism are the hallmark of Skerrits government.
Bring back the death penalty. Hang them at Stockfarm. Put a rope around their neck and open the trap. It is about time. Get rid of that moratorium.
We’re in the digital age. Why not add cameras to the streets of Roseau and start presenting clear video evidence in court to aid your prosecution team. These murders are occurring in the streets of Roseau in broad day light. These cold-blooded killers are brazen. How these bastards make bail is beyond logic and common sense. What you and Skerrit have allowed to transpire on this beautiful island is a crying shame. You should do the honorable deed and resign. Let someone else who is more capable do the job. I guess after you finished fooling Dominicans with cruise ship birth in Canefield that never came to pass, you’re fooling them with more pie in the sky news. When you keep them poor and fool them with cheap cane rum and building materials you can give them a 6 for a 9 and they don’t even realize it.
Rayburn no longer moo-moo. You see Rayburn, you can change your laws all you want, however with inept investigation techniques and a non-existent prosecution rate, your new tougher laws are meaningless. If you can’t convict those cold-blooded murderers with the laws that you have on the books today, what difference does it make to implement tougher ones? I will answer my own question. None! I want to see “Hanging” back on the books. It’s long overdue. Then and only then I will begin to take you seriously. Go back to building your many homes and enjoy the good life and duty free SUVs while murder runs rampant in the streets of Roseau daily. You are a colossal waste of time along with Levi and the rest of the “Dunce Cat Gang.” Up to now, you have been unable to locate the keys to the Registry that were last seen at Police Headquarters some years ago.
Even though a proactive government would have implemented these initiatives many moons ago, I fully endorsed everything the Minister has expounded about. I must also add that the politicization of the Police Force has caused serious consternation, distrust and suspicion among the populace. There should be ongoing training for police officers in investigative techniques, evidence gathering, securing the crime scene, forensics and conducting interviews and interrogations with both witnesses and suspects. The manpower and the requisite crime fighting resources must be adequate. At present, many citizens are anti-police, the institution should work hard to regain its respect and pride, and the prominence to which it was once held.
If Ross had not departed, would this band-aid that is about to be placed on the long-ago infesting, uncontrollable bobo, that has affected Dominica for such a long time, have materialized. Is this a misdirection strategy being employed to create distraction?
But where is the moral intervention of our Religious leaders? It is like I am deaf from the quietness of that big bang emanating from the silence of the Religious leader in Dominica (Oh LA YO……. RIP Bro), while the country is tearing at it seems, God’s intervention seems to have disappeared from the vernacular of our “choorch” leaders. “Spelling” to represent church is deliberate, with the intentions of enhancing the local dialectal pronunciation, to present their deliberate quietness against the forces and voices that represents so much separation in the country.
It is time to pray pastors, it is time for divine intervention and intercession.
I hope statistical data is collected on the status of the guns doing the killing (i.e, licenced or not). I am sure the highest is not licenced or maybe all. Like Bobbles own and all the other drug dealers that are in bed with the Ministers, including the same minister of national security who wines and dines in their mids. So Sir good point, yes tighten it and also no more bail for murder. Build capacity in prosecution as well. Bring Laudat back on NEP like those in immigration.
In making the gun laws tighter, attention should be paid to carrying guns in public. Not because you have a license to have a gun that does not mean you should also have the right to display it an carry it in public. The issuing of a gun license must be contingent on the person getting the license having a safe place to keep the firearm at his home, in his car and at his place of business. Only police officers should be allowed to carry fire arms in public. Business places should have the right to deny any gun carrying individual access to their property. The same way we have no smoking signs we should have no guns allowed signs.
How many license fire arm holders you hear committing crimes with guns?
I agree with you, Anon, that licensed guns should be concealed for obvious reasons (intimidation, theft, accidents, etc.). There also needs to be designated practice ranges, where would gun owners have to put in a specific number of hours on this range before getting a license. In other words, he has to be certified through practice and testing. This can be managed by former high ranking police officers under the watchful eyes of law enforcement. Many licensed gun owners in Dominica can’t shoot straight as they have no experience in using guns.
All empty vessels do is make noise and that all these guys are doing. They behaving as though they just got in office and don’t know where to start. But guys, you all have been in office for 18 long years and somehow you have not been able to change anything. In fact all you guys doing is run people and business out of Dominica but one day you all will be caught wanted and, will have to answer a lot of questions. Never have I seen so much incompetence in my life.
About time you spoke out,the country is out of control,all these drug dealers have guns,and the fact that you all know who they are.Dominica is doomed.
These guys must stop reacting when they are caught naked. They always seem to have a knack in coming with solution after their weakness is exposed. After the Aliuereza Monfared saga that really exposed them, they promised to make changes to the CBI passport industry. year later can anyone point to anything they have done to protect our image as Dominicans? Maybe what they have done is make it more difficult for criminals to get caught. After Maria all they talking about is resilient. But what have they done to ensure resilience? Has the building code changed? Does planning have more people on the ground to ensure building codes are followed? Now after every shooting death they going to tighten gun laws but after 18 years I sure have not seen anything. Yes they have gone to the parliament to make illegal things that affected them legal but that’s about it. In fact they used world bank money to help ganja farmers instead of real farmers, which to me might be a reason for more guns
Blackmore please send in your resignation to skerrit you guys a bunch of men without foritude seating there and let skerrit do what he want and say northing.
The Government needs to act fast on creating further gun laws, considering post Maria. These young people don’t have jobs or education all they know is violence, clothes, money and hoes. And we need to ask ourselves how are all these guns coming into the country? Answer to that is the weak Port security, what a joke!!
Additionally, we need law enforcement to execute a major offensive with aggressive policing.
The Judiciary, let there be swift and visible convictions for firearms offenders. We cannot have stability with such blatant and senseless crimes.
Dominica have the strictest gun laws in de bloody world, you cyanna even order a water gun for those idiots sake, and with our little population of 40,000 have a shooting every 6 months, boy when you hear DA does get me vex, set of dam ***… Dominica has a serious social issue where youth, and even adults mental health are ignored. If man cannot get gun they will chap man as usual. For the past TWO DECADES, not 1 eno TWO DECADES, I’ve never seen DLP make a good decision.
Hey This is the funniest article on DNO in years
You Blackmore Cannot Do the Job,Why Not Ask Nicholas George To Help You All Clowns!!!!
That’s why I am not a Labourite. If you all (DLP) were serious,and not a binded set of jokers, you all would see the current spate of shooting as extremely serious,and would work overnight to tighten the laws at the next meeting of parliament .You all are lazy, dont care and incompetent, and obviously have the citizens safety on the back burner .Matters that are less germaine to the citizenry,example the winning of elections by unfair means have taken precedence.
That’s Why You All Need To Go!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go Now
This was 8 years ago. Since then we have had a steady increase in crimes and murders involving firearms. The perpetrators get bail, they walk free, back out to the same communities where they committed the crimes, among the very family and friends of those who lost their lives or were injured at the hands of the criminals. Why is the ministry of National security and those who should be responsible only now talking? Have they been blind or deaf to what’s been happening all these years?
What about 20yrs in prison hard labour and 20thousand dollars fine
yes sir,well done