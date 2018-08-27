The government will be seeking to tighten guns laws in the wake of shootings which took place in Dominica over the weekend.

National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, said amended firearms laws presently on the books in Dominica, impose stiff sentences but more amendments will be pursued.

“When this new Act was enacted into law, the intention of government and parliament was very clear that persons convicted of gun offenses should be dealt with seriously,” he said. “Under the current Firearms Act, a person who is guilty of possession of illegal firearms on summary conviction, that is at the magistrate court level, for the first offense, the penalty is $15,000 or two years imprisonment or both. In any other cases on summary conviction, a fine of $20,000 or a term of imprisonment of 15 years, or both.”

But according to Blackmoore, the government will be pursuing further amendments to the Firearms Act.

“For the express purpose of making the possession of illegal firearms a strict liability offense where intention or guilty mind does not have to be proven by the prosecution,” he said. “And two, to make provision for custodial sentences, once you are found with an illegal firearm, you go straight to jail. It is un-Dominican for us to solve our differences by guns.”

The police have confirmed that Brian Alexander from Grand Bay was shot in the head in Roseau on Saturday morning. They have also confirmed that Lawrence Paul of Morne Prosper was shot over the weekend and is now a patient at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Blackmoore described the Roseau shooting as ‘bold’ and ‘vicious’ and said all Dominicans must condemn such actions.

“To stem the situation, all players within the criminal justice system must act firmly and decisively,” he stated. “The police must intensify efforts to rid the streets of illegal firearms and descend on the streets in the troublesome areas. The sentences laid down by the court in so far as gun crimes are concerned must suit the crime and reflect the sentiment of society.”

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to the public to assist them as they investigate the two shooting incidents.

“I am appealing to the public to assist the police in their investigation,” Head of the Criminal Investigation Department, Superintendent Matthew Cuffy said.