Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 at 10:27 AM
The government has won a court matter involving the contract for the construction of the $18-million West Bridge in Roseau.
The matter was taken to court by the Joint Consultative Committee on the Construction Sector (JCCCS) under the leadership of Anthony LeBlanc, on the manner the contract was awarded to a company from Barbados, NSG Management and Technical Services, Ltd. (NSG), saying it was in breach of the Public Procurement and Contract Administration Act No. 11 of 2012.
On Tuesday, Justice Birnie Stephenson did not grant leave for a judicial review into the awarding of the contract, agreeing with the government that negotiations for the contract predates the Act and did not fall within it.
Member of the government’s legal team, Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan said the High Court has ruled that the contract was lawful.
“The judges ruled that the West Bridge contract was entirely lawful and in accordance with all of the provisions of the Procurement Act because it negotiations and discussions for that very bridge started before the coming into force of the Act,” he explained.
He described the challenge to the contract in court as a failure.
“Just simply put, Mr. LeBlanc’s challenge to the West Bridge has failed, the United Workers Party challenge to the West Bridge has failed and the government has succeeded and the judge has ruled that the contract was a lawful contract, unaffected by the provisions of the Procurement Act,” he stated.
The matter was taken to court in 2016 but the government claimed that the contract was legal based on an MOU for works on developing Roseau which existed before the Act came into force in 2015. The government also claimed that the project was an emergency after Tropical Storm Erika.
LeBlanc told DNO on Wednesday morning that he cannot comment on the matter at this time since a written judgment has not been received from the court. He said all that was received was a partial disposition and the case has not been discussed by the JCCCS.
He said a response will be given in due time.
So “negotiations and discussions for that very bridge started before the coming into force of the Act” means that any activity which was discussed before the act was passed is unaffected by its provisions.
Mr. LeBlanc the government is clearly not burdened by a sense of ethics, so wearing a red shirt is your only recourse if you want to get any contract from Dr Punjab and his “Fourmis Rouges”.
But that was a waste of time case from the get go. I feel so sorry for Tony. The man is totally clueless. Them belly full but they hungry………
Mr LeBlanc, You are a relative to one of my daughters but am glad that the government win that court case ,You were stupid to follow a loser like Linton, Well i hope It will be costly to you in court costs Dr.Skerrit was giving you a fair crack at the whip but you were too stupid to see it coming.
No surprise there. The matter was in litigation and they still proceeded to demolish the bridge. What does that say?
Btw I didn’t know LeBlanc was a member of UWP.
He may have won that in court, but the rest of us know what’s right and what’s wrong. Some of us have integrity and morals that we live by despite the mess he’s made..
Mr You are a relative to one of my daughters but am glad that the government win that court case ,You were stupid to follow a loser like Linton, Well i hope It will be costly to you in court costs Dr.Skerrit was giving you a fair crack at the whip but you were too stupid to see it coming.
no surprise he Skerrit has bought all these low life judges and his attorneys,but one day THE ALMIGHTY WILL STOP ALL THE CORRUPTION,AND HIS RAGE WITH ALL THE NATURAL DISASTERS WILL CONTINUE TO RAVAGE THE WICKEDNESS.
Just replace the judges when you all win and appoint UWP party hacks like Athie, Joshua and Blessings to deliver judgements in your favor…..
Doesn’t surprise me. As long as Skerrit is PM of this country nobody is gonna win a case against the government or Skerrit. We can not go on like this. We have to stop this man!!!
Shut ur front door and get something to do 🐅