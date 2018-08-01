The government has won a court matter involving the contract for the construction of the $18-million West Bridge in Roseau.

The matter was taken to court by the Joint Consultative Committee on the Construction Sector (JCCCS) under the leadership of Anthony LeBlanc, on the manner the contract was awarded to a company from Barbados, NSG Management and Technical Services, Ltd. (NSG), saying it was in breach of the Public Procurement and Contract Administration Act No. 11 of 2012.

On Tuesday, Justice Birnie Stephenson did not grant leave for a judicial review into the awarding of the contract, agreeing with the government that negotiations for the contract predates the Act and did not fall within it.

Member of the government’s legal team, Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan said the High Court has ruled that the contract was lawful.

“The judges ruled that the West Bridge contract was entirely lawful and in accordance with all of the provisions of the Procurement Act because it negotiations and discussions for that very bridge started before the coming into force of the Act,” he explained.

He described the challenge to the contract in court as a failure.

“Just simply put, Mr. LeBlanc’s challenge to the West Bridge has failed, the United Workers Party challenge to the West Bridge has failed and the government has succeeded and the judge has ruled that the contract was a lawful contract, unaffected by the provisions of the Procurement Act,” he stated.

The matter was taken to court in 2016 but the government claimed that the contract was legal based on an MOU for works on developing Roseau which existed before the Act came into force in 2015. The government also claimed that the project was an emergency after Tropical Storm Erika.

LeBlanc told DNO on Wednesday morning that he cannot comment on the matter at this time since a written judgment has not been received from the court. He said all that was received was a partial disposition and the case has not been discussed by the JCCCS.

He said a response will be given in due time.