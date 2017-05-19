A man from Grand Bay has been arrested and charged for the shooting death of McGarvin Peters, a resident of Kings Lane in Roseau.

According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptist, Desmond Rocque, of Montin, Grand Bay, has been charged with “murder for the unlawful death of Peters.”

He said Peters was taken the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) after sustaining a gunshot wound to his abdomen about 1:00 am on Wednesday, May 17, 2016 in Grand Bay.

He succumbed to his injuries around 8:15 pm that same day.

A coroner’s inquest was performed and the police have successfully completed investigations into the incident and Rocque was charged on Friday, May 19, 2017, and was before the Magistrate’s Court in Roseau.