Grand Bay man charged with murderDominica News Online - Friday, May 19th, 2017 at 12:57 PM
A man from Grand Bay has been arrested and charged for the shooting death of McGarvin Peters, a resident of Kings Lane in Roseau.
According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptist, Desmond Rocque, of Montin, Grand Bay, has been charged with “murder for the unlawful death of Peters.”
He said Peters was taken the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) after sustaining a gunshot wound to his abdomen about 1:00 am on Wednesday, May 17, 2016 in Grand Bay.
He succumbed to his injuries around 8:15 pm that same day.
A coroner’s inquest was performed and the police have successfully completed investigations into the incident and Rocque was charged on Friday, May 19, 2017, and was before the Magistrate’s Court in Roseau.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
This court system is tooo slow… the offender could have died before justice got served.
Montine is, and always was a bad place.
Man i remember the days when tasta men from all over DOMINICA would come in my village sit under a mango tree smoke callie all day laugh at nothingh at nothing under their charge then all men would go home to start another day
Gone a the days. Gone to soon. R.i.p
Did the gunshot kill him,or the lack of proper medical treatment kill him,cause he was alive for almost 8 hours following the incident..what happened in that 8 hours his life couldn’t be saved..r.i.p. young brother..violence is the never the answer..but proper medical care could have saved your life..
Another young man succumb to an untimely death when is this nonsense gonna stop?, Dominica stop trying to be like Amerikka, guns coming in illegally, the police don’t care stop it before it’s to late mr Cabon, stop chasing the Marijuana ,stop the killing,.