Dorian Daley, a 23-year-old male from the community of Grand Fond has been charged with the unlawful death of his 62-year-old father.

According to reports from Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste on January 9th, 2017 Murray Daley sustained multiple injuries to his head and neck.

He was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where he was medically examined and admitted.

Jno Baptiste said on February 21st, 2017, Daley succumbed to his injuries.

A Coroner’s inquest was convened and as a result, on the Tuesday 21st, March 2017, Daley was charged with the alleged murder of his father