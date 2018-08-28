Heavily armed police officers flooded Grand Bay on Tuesday morning in what looked like a military-style operation.

There are no official reports from the police on the matter.

Dominica News Online was reliably informed that there were several gunshots at a funeral in Grand Bay of a man who was shot and killed in Roseau in broad daylight recently.

The funeral of the man took place on Monday.

Residents of Grand Bay are speculating that the operation may involve the search for illegal firearms.

This story is still developing.