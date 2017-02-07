Heavy police presence in RoseauDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 at 11:13 AM
The police are maintaining a heavy presence in a section of Roseau where a public meeting is set to take place on Tuesday.
The meeting is organized opposition parties in Dominica including the United Workers Party (UWP) and to a lesser extent the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP).
The meeting dubbed, “D-Day of the People” is set to take place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Upper Kennedy Avenue.
It will demand the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and his cabinet for allegedly mismanaging the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI), the selling of diplomatic passports and diplomatic immunity and building dependency among the people while poverty increases, according to UWP leader, Lennox Linton.
See photos below.
32 Comments
Time to support what is right and shun what is wrong…
I dont need those margie protection cause they cant help there self
So why say meeting is from 11 to 3 then before it is 11 am tou block access to the place where the meeting is supposed to be held?
finally presence of police on the streetof rosea….. they get work for them to do now
Police do your job. D-Day means combat attack1
A heavy police presence is a good thing once they are neutral and come to protect the constitutional rights of those gathered peacefully.They should leave their heavy guns and military paraphernalia behind because it would look like intimidating those who wish to express their free speech.
Poverty…everybody have I-phone…maybe misplaced priorities…but whatever red..white…rainbow…just think…because if you think you poor now….
Mr Linton should stop abusing our democracy and he should stop wasting the time of ordinary Dominicans and the police force. The guy is just obsessed with being in the spotlight, it doesn’t matter how idiotic and misinformed his views may be. The USA will let in 50,000 refugees this year and Europe over 500,000 (most with limited background checks), yet it is little Dominica and it’s few wealthy economic citizens that have had rigorous background checks and still need visas for various countries that is endangering global security. Who is Linton trying to impress? A man NOT WANTED by Interpol, FBI, CIA, Mossad, MI6, MI5, FSB as far as we know but just by his own local government for whatever reason, cannot be considered an “International Criminal.” We have no extradition treaty with Iran, how are we supposed to hand him over to them?
Stop playing naive and forget about the US for a few seconds… I am sure you were taught si i par ni sou ti weh i pah ni voleur
How is he doing that?Is it by selling or giving our Diplomatic passports to crooks and criminals?If he is doing thst then I would call upon him to stop it!
you are the problem
Someone correct me if I am wrong. Didn’t our present serving “PRESIDENT” have a lot to do with the up-rising in 79? Why he is so quiet now? We will never get to a place where everything is 100% with which ever party is in control, but when one in the ruling party, especially the leader says or does something wrong, the co-Horta should let him know. They are the one who vote them in office and not the leader. That being said I am vehemently opposed to what is happening in Marigot this morning. These types of Behavioural doesn’t help. When this happens it donen’t hurt Skeritt and his Cabal regime, it only hurts the Nature Isle. I also hope that the meeting planned for this morning is not violent. In closing the Constitution needs fixing. No Priminster/President should be allowed to serve more than 2 (TWO) terms in office. This is why those who are serving now think that they cannot be replaced, this needs to go.
Such unnecessary show of force has intimidation written all over it.
This isn’t 1979 or 1994. Today there are multiple surveillance cameras including smartphones recording every detail and such evidence may be admissible in investigation of human rights violations.
“Things just ain’t the same,
Any time the hunter gets captured by the game”
(written by Smokey Robinson)
Yes it is necessary. If you type in D-Day on google search engine all you find are pictures of war, guns, violence, death, invasion. If this demonstration were to turn violent and things got out of control and there was minimal police presence, the Police force would come under sooooo much criticism there would not be enough water in our 365 rivers to wash them. The police are being pro-active and not reactive and I commend them for that. It is unfair to expect anything less from the force when the days leading up to today have been riddled with nothing short of calls to battle.
they even have the riot gear ready with snipers on the roof. Think they were joking? It should have turned to 1979 all over again. that is why they took the mural off of the treasury building. they want us to forget and never try that again.
Carnival came early
As this protest continues many of these officers in uniform will be out of their uniforms and will join the all white movement to get Skerrit out
Don’t be afraid of the police presence people as they are simply doing their job. More of them are on our side than those on the corrupt Skerrit side. Skerrit must go
i highly doubt that. they will follow orders regardless of what side they on. they on the side of their pockets .
Ok enough of the Police who are there to do their job. Let’s see the crowd… I wonder if they can fit in a tea-spoon.
you all look very nice but you have a job to do so do we so the work has to go on lots of you all family have life very very very hard and the pm and his outside friends have life good with our passports only time will tell some of you I can see in this pic crys to me how bad things a after putting in the hours of work and cant eat
Also, they look like margie to you but when your man beating you up, you run to their stations for help, don’t you. What ignorance.
And they tell you that they’re not getting involved in domestic dispute and do nothing about it, so stop bashing the individual. stupes tan
Yes Dominicans its about time we start standing up for what’s ours…peace fellow dominicans
U chat rubbish Wat so grave inDa…it’s a free country. Some whee else the authority cld call it off because of the insiting of violence
This reminds me of 1994 when the revolt of late Ms. Charles Freedom party. Fast forward the same shall be. Be peaceful Dominicans in getting your point across. Corruption Needs to Go.
I love to see this. Let peace reign on the nature isle of the caribbean.
thats intimidation and terror. Government workers were not even allowed to walk down kennedy avenue. to go to the shop next door they had to make a round to go next door.
All u looking like margie
Irrespective of the government in office, the police has to do their jobs. Stop the ignorance (Papa).
but those same margie have to protect you when the time comes
When they bursting your A*** you running to those same Margie for help!