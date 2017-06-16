Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Evelina Baptiste has lashed out at High Court Judge Victoria Charles-Clarke who has express frustration that the department of the DPP appeared to be “tardy in its work and the swift prosecution of matters.”

The court has not been able to deal with some matters in a timely manner in recent times with some being adjourned for different reasons.

Among them were the murder re-trial of Sherma Webb whose lawyer Peter Alleyne is sick and the murder trial of Daniel Elton Bannis who has had to change several lawyers since being indicted in 2013.

When Bannis’ matter came up in court earlier this week, the DPP told the court that the State attorney who had conduct of the matter was sick.

This did not go down well with Justice Charles-Clarke who said that the defense in the matter was “ready” but the DPP’s office with its battery of lawyers was not yet readg again and was asking for an adjournment.

This she said was “unacceptable” since important judicial time was being wasted before matters are prosecuted. She said the Office of the DPP must put its house in order since things have gone too far and efforts must be made to improve operations.

But in a release, DPP Baptiste said that the remarks made by the Judge impugning the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions are “erroneous and unfortunate”.

“The Criminal High Court Judge has been acting as both the Judge and the Director of Public Prosecutions. She is usurping the authority of the Director of Public Prosecutions by setting matters for trial. It is the Director of Public Prosecutions in consultation with the Judge who is responsible for setting matters for trial,” DPP Baptiste said.

This she stated was “absolutely necessary to determine what cases are ready for trial.”

“The prosecution will take in factors like whether the Complainant’s in the matter are writing examinations, whether an important witness is ill or had surgery, whether he needed treatment abroad etc. This is not in the purview of the Judge. The Court however will be informed and where necessary provided with document in support,” she said.

See full release from the DPP below.

“This press release is to correct the misinformation that has been given about the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that has been circulating in the press. It is to advise the public of the real situation regarding the prosecution of matters.

The post Easter session commenced on Monday April 24th 2017 a mere five (5) working days after the close of the session before it allowing no time to do the advance preparatory work necessary to bring the matters to successful prosecution. Thirty six (36) matters were listed for that session. Out of the thirty six (36) eight matters are substantively pending trial.

It is true that some matters have not been able to proceed to trial but this is not as a result of the Office being tardy. There are several matters on the list for which the office has not yet received the depositions from the court making it impossible to fix them for trial.

Some matters were returned to the Magistrates court on a ruling of court for a particular inquiry to be conducted by the Magistrate. There are two matters in which the defendants have absconded and have not yet been apprehended, and two other matters in which the investigating officer is experiencing a serious medical condition. The court is well aware of this.

The remarks made by the Court impugning the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is erroneous and unfortunate. The Criminal High Court Judge has been acting as both the Judge and the Director of Public Prosecutions. She is usurping the authority of the Director of Public Prosecutions by setting matters for trial. It is Director of Public Prosecutions in consultation with the Judge who is responsible for setting matters for trial. This is absolutely necessary to determine what cases are ready for trial, the prosecution will take in factors like whether the Complainant’s in the matter are writing examinations, whether an important witness is ill or had surgery, whether he needed treatment abroad etc.

This is not in the purview of the Judge. The Court however will be informed and where necessary provided with document in support.

Moreover, where the matter intended to be prosecuted is of a serious nature like murder it is prudent in the interest of justice to adjourn to take all measures to have medical or other expert attend the trial. It is to be understood that victims also do have rights. Fairness is a concept normally invoked in reference to the rights of the accused, but it also pertains to the victims and is a concept that governs the whole trial process. The prosecution must be afforded sufficient time to deal with matters appropriately as it is in the public interests to prosecute matters fairly in the interest of both parties. The prosecution ought not to be curtailed dealing with its responsibilities in a just manner.

Reference was made in the press in reference to the case of The State V Elton Bannis and we are concerned about the misinformation regarding this matter. The matter was before the court for a pre-trial application. Realizing that defence counsel in the State v Sherman Webb which was fixed for trial the next day July 13th could not proceed due to defence counsel illness, prosecuting counsel suggested to the Court that the Bannis matter be brought up to deal with the pre-trial application. The Court refused. Yet brought up the matter and made inappropriate Statements surrounding counsel’s absence in court that day.

On Monday the 12th of June 2017 the Judge requested the presence of two prosecuting attorneys attached to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and proceeded to set a muder for trial. The matter the State v Loweate Montelle Frederick Dick was schedule by the Court for pre-trial application on the 30th of June 2017. Submissions by both prosecution and defence had been filed and was before her Ladyship. The Prosecution was given until the 19th of June 2017 to file affidavits and Defence given until the 23rd to respond. Nonetheless on Monday 12th of June 2017 the Judge fixed the trial of this matter for Wednesday the 14th of June 2017 leaving the prosecution with only one day to prepare a murder trial. This we regard as unacceptable given that there are 16 prosecution witnesses in this matter. Each witness must be found and served to attend court. The prosecuting attorney must assist witnesses with refreshing their memory and do the legal preparation of the matter for trial. All of this cannot be done in a day. Murder is a serious offence, and there must be adequate preparation for a murder trial not only by the prosecution but also by defence. It is most unreasonable to fix a murder trial only allowing both parties a day to prepare for it.

The prosecution should be allowed to suggest appropriate dates for trial taking into consideration all the surrounding facts and situations of the cases. Victims also have rights and their rights must be respected.

As it pertains to the case of State v Sherman Webb, Defence counsel is ill and so the matter cannot proceed in the absence of defence attorney. The remarks of the judge on Tuesday the 12th of June and Wednesday the 13th of June 2017 were uncalled for and do not accurately represent the situation. The judge should refrain from usurping the role of the Director of Public Prosecutions as she cannot be both judge and DPP.

The Press has also referred to the Statement made by the Judge that matters are discontinued when she fixes matters. The Court would know that it would be illegal to discontinue a criminal case for such spurious reasons. The matter which was discontinued on that day was one of dangerous driving. Evidence was poor. The decision is never lightly made. The witnesses have to be properly briefed, the scene visited etc and after all the assessments were made it was clear that the burden of proving that the defendant drove dangerously could not in any way be surmounted. It would have been oppressive to proceed with the trial in the circumstances and a waste of judicial time.

The Officer of the Director of Public Prosecutions Continues to have as paramount the interest of Justice and successful prosecutions of Criminal Matters. And wish inform the public that we in no way are tardy and laissaire faire in the performance of our duties”.