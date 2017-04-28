High Court Judge Bernie Stephenson has struck out a defense by Opposition leader Lennox Linton in the alleged “rapist ministers’ case” brought by members of the 2014 Skerrit Cabinet.

Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan had asked the court “strike out the defense” of Linton saying “their case was entirely hopeless.”

“The defense/ evidence submitted by the first named defendant (Linton) made reference to and relied on a single report which does not warrant the charge of rape and or extortion or the description of rapist against all the ministers,” Astaphan told the court.

He told the court the defense filed in the matter “disclosed no reasonable defense or defenses which may have any reasonable prospects of success and in the circumstances, the defense ought to be struck out.”

The defense, he said, was premised exclusively on among other things “inadmissible evidence ( the complaint), hearsay, and an alleged complaint which is not evidence of the material and the underlying facts and does not address or prove the allegations that the Ministers raped and extorted sexual favours from young people or women in exchange for assistance from the public purse.”

However, J. Gildon Richards, who is representing Linton, in his submissions in opposition to the matter being struck out, told the court that the Defendant (Linton) relied on “qualified privilege, fair comment, and justification”.

He told the court that “the defense or part thereof discloses a sufficient defense which should be tested at the trial of this matter.”

Richards also told the court that the claimant’s suggestion that the defense does not answer the defamatory words, meaning or claims pleaded, is “unreasonable or preemptive.”

He also told the court that the question of whether or not the defense of Linton is bad or not depends on “the full circumstances of the evidence which should be examined by a full trial by a Judge as in the Reynolds case.”

He urged the court to find that they had adequately pleaded and adduced evidence to support the defense of “qualified privilege for trial.”

Justice Stephenson in her 50-page judgment said, “I have given careful consideration to the written and oral submissions made by the parties in this matter and I have made a finding that effectively disposes of this application.”

She said that in the case at bar, the court is therefore required to determine whether the defense filed is bound to fail, and in that regard, the court is only concerned with the defense which is alleged, discloses no reasonable ground for defending the claim and that it has no real prospect of success.

“Applying the tests laid down in the deciding cases; and upon examining the words complained off; I find that the ordinary reasonable listener hearing the words as spoken by the first named Defendant, would understand him to mean, that the claimants, all of them, are guilty of committing a grievous criminal offense of rape and of harboring rapists,” Judge Stephenson said.

She further stated that having examined the evidence, “there was no allegation that the ministers of government had raped anybody.”

She said that the defense of “qualified privilege” would not succeed and the defense proffered by the defendants when reviewed, “are incapable of succeeding.”

“The words uttered by the first named defendant (Linton) and rebroadcast by the second named defendant (Q-FM) are seriously defamatory to the claimants…for these reasons, I shall strike out the defense filed by the defendants herein as unsustainable without merit and an abuse of the court’s process,” the Judge said.

She added, “Having decided that the defense is struck out, upon consideration of the statement of case and the witness statements filed by the claimants in this matter and therefore enter judgment in default against them on the whole of the claim with damages to be assessed. The matter will now be fixed by the court office for assessment of damages. Because this matter came by claim form I will, therefore, Order that the damages and cost be assessed by the Master.”

Linton’s attorney has already indicated that he will appeal the matter.

Linton was sued by the ministers following remarks he made at a UWP “Youth In It Too” rally held at St. Joseph on Sunday, May, 25th 2014 which he referred to alleged activities by government ministers as rape.

In his statement made during the 2014 rally, he said, “There can be no honor in a government that harbors rapist ministers and upholds extortion of sexual services from young people seeking the facilitation of ministers to get personal development assistance from the public purse.”

The ministers subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit and Linton was also asked to pay $1-million in compensation.

The full court ruling is posted below.

Download (PDF, 1.29MB)