High Court Judge rules against Linton in alleged “rapist ministers” matterDominica News Online - Friday, April 28th, 2017 at 9:29 AM
High Court Judge Bernie Stephenson has struck out a defense by Opposition leader Lennox Linton in the alleged “rapist ministers’ case” brought by members of the 2014 Skerrit Cabinet.
Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan had asked the court “strike out the defense” of Linton saying “their case was entirely hopeless.”
“The defense/ evidence submitted by the first named defendant (Linton) made reference to and relied on a single report which does not warrant the charge of rape and or extortion or the description of rapist against all the ministers,” Astaphan told the court.
He told the court the defense filed in the matter “disclosed no reasonable defense or defenses which may have any reasonable prospects of success and in the circumstances, the defense ought to be struck out.”
The defense, he said, was premised exclusively on among other things “inadmissible evidence ( the complaint), hearsay, and an alleged complaint which is not evidence of the material and the underlying facts and does not address or prove the allegations that the Ministers raped and extorted sexual favours from young people or women in exchange for assistance from the public purse.”
However, J. Gildon Richards, who is representing Linton, in his submissions in opposition to the matter being struck out, told the court that the Defendant (Linton) relied on “qualified privilege, fair comment, and justification”.
He told the court that “the defense or part thereof discloses a sufficient defense which should be tested at the trial of this matter.”
Richards also told the court that the claimant’s suggestion that the defense does not answer the defamatory words, meaning or claims pleaded, is “unreasonable or preemptive.”
He also told the court that the question of whether or not the defense of Linton is bad or not depends on “the full circumstances of the evidence which should be examined by a full trial by a Judge as in the Reynolds case.”
He urged the court to find that they had adequately pleaded and adduced evidence to support the defense of “qualified privilege for trial.”
Justice Stephenson in her 50-page judgment said, “I have given careful consideration to the written and oral submissions made by the parties in this matter and I have made a finding that effectively disposes of this application.”
She said that in the case at bar, the court is therefore required to determine whether the defense filed is bound to fail, and in that regard, the court is only concerned with the defense which is alleged, discloses no reasonable ground for defending the claim and that it has no real prospect of success.
“Applying the tests laid down in the deciding cases; and upon examining the words complained off; I find that the ordinary reasonable listener hearing the words as spoken by the first named Defendant, would understand him to mean, that the claimants, all of them, are guilty of committing a grievous criminal offense of rape and of harboring rapists,” Judge Stephenson said.
She further stated that having examined the evidence, “there was no allegation that the ministers of government had raped anybody.”
She said that the defense of “qualified privilege” would not succeed and the defense proffered by the defendants when reviewed, “are incapable of succeeding.”
“The words uttered by the first named defendant (Linton) and rebroadcast by the second named defendant (Q-FM) are seriously defamatory to the claimants…for these reasons, I shall strike out the defense filed by the defendants herein as unsustainable without merit and an abuse of the court’s process,” the Judge said.
She added, “Having decided that the defense is struck out, upon consideration of the statement of case and the witness statements filed by the claimants in this matter and therefore enter judgment in default against them on the whole of the claim with damages to be assessed. The matter will now be fixed by the court office for assessment of damages. Because this matter came by claim form I will, therefore, Order that the damages and cost be assessed by the Master.”
Linton’s attorney has already indicated that he will appeal the matter.
Linton was sued by the ministers following remarks he made at a UWP “Youth In It Too” rally held at St. Joseph on Sunday, May, 25th 2014 which he referred to alleged activities by government ministers as rape.
In his statement made during the 2014 rally, he said, “There can be no honor in a government that harbors rapist ministers and upholds extortion of sexual services from young people seeking the facilitation of ministers to get personal development assistance from the public purse.”
The ministers subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit and Linton was also asked to pay $1-million in compensation.
The full court ruling is posted below.
Something is wrong in Dominica, I mean many things are going wrong in Dominica. Checko did not file a defense and he was crucified. Lennox filed a defense and he is crucified. Since when a judge decides that your defense is not good enough? Please explain the judicial system in Dominica, since when people are not allowed to defend themselves in court.
“A government which habours ministers” and to this judge it means all ministers! This English language is really very difficult to understand.
Every time we will say is the court that wrong., the privy council wrong, the CCJ wrong. Never Lennox that wrong right?
Things are not getting any better for Mr. Linton. Hope that one day he will eventually learn his lesson. That aggressive, bay side politics will destroy him, if he does not change.
What a way to end what has already been a miserable week for Linton. Lennox, take your lead from Thompson Fountain. Leave Dominica before these wicked people destroy you. You are bright, skilled, and disciplined enough to go out there and do something for yourself and your family, and leave these people in their evil before it’s too late…
As far as DLP and its acolytes are concerned,Dominica should not have any opposition.Good must and SHALL triumph over evil.
Anybody else noticed that ……. name was glaringly absent when this case was filed?
One of the things that make you go, “hmmmm”
We need to be prepared to fight them in the court, on their cars, at their homes, wherever they are we’ve got to fight them until this evil system disappears.
This is a threat and politicians should have all can of video devices around them , their family and properties. Is that wjat dominica politics come to?
Good must triumph over evil..Dominica is a very corrupt country.
Linton will stay sans ayeh. You will be left with nothing to give your children. Smh. Time to protect yourself and your family, give up on politics my boy.
Dominica is a mess with the DLP and the unjust justice system. Here wrong is right and right is wrong. But we too slack in Dominica to allow a foreign woman to control the direction our country goes. We can stop this evil in one day but we have to be willing to do what we have to do
But who is the foreign woman nuh? early so u drinkin juice?
I find Judge Bernie Stephenson a coward., she took the easy way out This is not the first time this case has been scheduled for a court hearing , when the P.M. found, in my opinion a spurious excuse not to attend it is clear to me that particularly the P.M. is adamant that he shoukld not be cross examined by the accused. It is agains natural justice for an accused to be denied an opportunity to defend himself. and I pray that he will get his day in court from a higher authority. I does not look good for the government of a country and its leader to appear to put themse3lves above the law.
But Linton seems to be having some bad luck these days. It seems like everything is being thrown at him at once. My friend Lennox, take heed. If that’s the best they can throw at you, in reference to the Pinard Byrne case and now this, these are nothing compared to the blessings you will receive – threefold in blessings what your enemies wish and execute against you.
And now Linton says he is going to appeal the judge’s decision. So Dominicans get get for another Pinard Burns saga. Linton all you are doing is postponing the inevitable. In the end you will loose again and you will have to pay more. It’s always the same old story with you. Dominicans this man cannot learn. We need to distance ourselves from this loose cannon as quickly as possible cus there are more law suits toncome.
Did he say the Government of Dominica? “There can be no honor in a government that harbors rapist ministers and upholds extortion of sexual services from young people seeking the facilitation of ministers to get personal development assistance from the public purse.” This should be a case of who the cap fit. There are over 200 governments all over the world, unless I’m missing something, this judge must be insane or the defense is blatantly stupid.
Since when a judge decides that a matter should not go to trial based on her opinion? People get acquitted for murder even when they are caught RED handed. A man recently walked out of a murder charge even when he admitted to his guilt.
Dominica is becoming a frightening place to live if you are not a supporter of the government. This judge should be disciplined because she is playing a political game.
You rightly observed that he didn’t specifically identified the Dominican Government but good ole Gildon did so in his defense and gave away the case. First Checko now this.
Another radio-thon AGAIN? By the time he is done, Linton will bankrupt his supporters.
Word of advice Lennox: before you shoot your mouth, make sure you are on solid ground. If you are not sure, make those statements in parliament where you enjoy immunity from slander.
Admin, are you able to list the cases brought against Linton and the result?
While I certainly do not support this corrupt government and their cabal the opposition need to be more measured if they are to attract the full support of those of us looking for an alternative which I believe is the UWP. But all these court ruling against Linton every 1 year (as it appears) put questions in my mind of his suitability to run the country.
I will admit I believe the legal/court system is also corrupt which contributes to all these rulings and I also believe that Skerrit and corrupt government is mindful of the concerns of those on the fence. So they will continue to add on pressure (legal and otherwise) to put Linton in a poor light, thus my reason to suggest a more measured appropriate be taken. The UWP support is locked, the dictator control his base, the fight is for the majority on those looking for something better than what we have had for the past 10 years +.
we all understand ,this case is more about system than guilt, This is no supprise , Politics, Out of all other cases This one? Out of every other times, now especially?leading to a sceptical political rally ,At a time where the most important issues are confronting our nation ,Three cases in the us which might implicate our prime minister, Monfared, Madukee and lg lapseng, At a time when desperation is at a high, Dominicans , be focus ,Do not be deceived Watch venesuella, The opposition leader was killed , watch lebia, eraq china ,etc , Workers people , Do not be distracted, you are wiser than that , Be constant with the issues ,keep the pressure on ,Victory is at the door, God is in it
