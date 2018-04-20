High Court judge rules in favour of Salisbury residents arrested after protestsDominica News Online - Friday, April 20th, 2018 at 10:35 AM
High Court Judge, Bernie Stephenson, has ruled in favour of residents of Salisbury who were arrested following protest action which rocked the community in 2015.
In the long-running matter, attorney representing the residents, Cara Shillingford had filed a motion questioning the constitutionality of the Riot Act, under which they were arrested.
Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan had asked the court to strike out the motion.
However, Stephenson ruled that there were merits in Shillingford’s motion and the matter is now set for May 24, 2018.
Over 50 residents from Salisbury were issued with summons after they are charged under the Riot Act following the protests.
In May and June 2015 the community was engulfed in disturbances as the police and residents faced off. The first action was in protest of poor farm road conditions in the area.
It was eventually broken up by the police and the second protest, in June, took place after the police swooped into the community and arrested six residents on allegations that they were part of the first protest.
Both actions were described as “riotous” by the police.
Shillingford said the Riot Act, which was passed in 1897, was unconstitutional.
“I am happy with the decision,” she said after the ruling by Judge Stephenson.
13 Comments
Skerrit must go
Is this not the same judge that was been called unjust after her ruling in the election matter, the ruling went against UWP.
AS i heard the case is not over .
Skerrit must GO!
The Skerrit led administration is anti-progressive and anti-people. They used archaic and draconian laws to prosecute and persecute the poorest of the poor for demonstrating for access to their livelihood. Imagine, they resorted to 1897 legislation to intimidate, hound and arrest the least among us for agitating for feeder roads to their farm to ply their trade. People, do you realize a common trend? Every time citizens stand up for their rights, the military might of the State is used against them. The Police Force is being severely manipulated by the government. The hierarchy of the police force thinks that it is their solemn duty to appease Mr. Skerrit. The police officers show up in full military fatigue, armed to the teeth, to suppress their own and trample on the people’s aspirations. May the residents of Salisbury be vindicated by the court. May all right thinking and decent minded people show Skerrit and his henchmen the exit door next general election.
Dominicans are we as a nation serious? This riot act was passed to control slaves! These are the important things to be done and reviewed towards building a real nation but instead we have a Government that is happy to simply rename mountains, streets and airports! “Shillingford said the Riot Act, which was passed in 1897, was unconstitutional.” But this to me is putting it mildly. I cannot believe we have laws meant to control and enslave us still on our books after gaining independence in 1978? Why then did we gain independence? 1897 to 1978? Now we are in 2018!
I follow your sentiment man but get your facts straight. There were no slaven in Dominica in 1897.
I’m not a legal scholar but does not the Constitution trump an act of 1897 since the constitution, the supreme law of the land was enacted after? I’m only asking because I don’t know the answer and would be grateful to be informed. Thank you – Peace
p.s. I really would love to know.
My people stay strong they cannot touch us our independence they don’t like the hard working people of that peice of rock call BAWI.
Great job Miss Shillingford we from Bawi want to thank you for standing by your people some in hight offices thought they would drage us to court and use 1897 law against us tell them come again . 1897 what is that ? we have a population of 72 thousand and nobody in there new a place they call dominica. THANKS AGAIN MISS SHILLINGFORD. Law of 1897 thats garbage.
I cannot believe Skerrit and Tony we’re still at war with the hard working farmers of Dominica that just wanted roads so they could go to their farms and be in a better position to help provide food for the people of Dominica, which would also help our economy. Boy you see that Tony and Skerrit
This crap which passes for journalism in this country. We deserve better. On what basis did the lawyer say the riot act was constitutional. Which constitutional provision did it violate? On what basis did Astaphan argue that it should be thrown out? I mean these are the bare details that should be in a story on this name. I have noticed a lazy approach on the part of DNO. It has changed for the worst from what I remember in its early days.
ADMIN: The ruling has not yet been released. We will be able to provide more details when the ruling is available.