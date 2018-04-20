High Court Judge, Bernie Stephenson, has ruled in favour of residents of Salisbury who were arrested following protest action which rocked the community in 2015.

In the long-running matter, attorney representing the residents, Cara Shillingford had filed a motion questioning the constitutionality of the Riot Act, under which they were arrested.

Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan had asked the court to strike out the motion.

However, Stephenson ruled that there were merits in Shillingford’s motion and the matter is now set for May 24, 2018.

Over 50 residents from Salisbury were issued with summons after they are charged under the Riot Act following the protests.

In May and June 2015 the community was engulfed in disturbances as the police and residents faced off. The first action was in protest of poor farm road conditions in the area.

It was eventually broken up by the police and the second protest, in June, took place after the police swooped into the community and arrested six residents on allegations that they were part of the first protest.

Both actions were described as “riotous” by the police.

Shillingford said the Riot Act, which was passed in 1897, was unconstitutional.

“I am happy with the decision,” she said after the ruling by Judge Stephenson.