High Court rules in favor of DLP candidates in general election complaintDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 at 11:57 AM
The High Court has ruled in favor of the government in a matter that goes back to the last general election which was held in 2014.
The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) won that election with 15 seats while the United Workers Party (UWP) got six.
After the polls, three men, Mervin Jno Baptiste, Antoine Defoe, and Edincot St. Valle, filed criminal complaints against DLP candidates for “treating” in the run-up to the election.
In his complaint, Mervin Jno Baptiste alleged that government ministers “worked together to corruptly, directly and/or indirectly influence the results” of the poll.
He pointed to two free concerts, one featuring three-time Grammy Award winner and international gospel star, Donny McClurkin, and the other by Jamaican Reggae star, Morgan Heritage, as ways to “corruptly influence” the outcome of the election.
He said this was done “in contravention of Section 56. A of the House of Assembly Elections Act.”
All elected members of the DLP were named in the complaint.
In her judgment, High Court Judge, Bernie Stephenson said a magistrate in the matter erred in law by signing and issuing summons for the members of government to attend court.
She ruled that only the High Court has jurisdiction over election matters.
More info on this matter later.
DNO,
where is the ruling in favour of the Salisbury People?
No surprise there Bernie….. I would have been pleasantly surprised if you had ruled otherwise.
Ok so was it legal or not?
I don’t know if the judge is a Christian or not but maybe she reads the Bible so I just want to ask her if she is familiar with this passage of Scripture, where the thief and murderer was released while the righteous One was crucified? If not she could read it below:
15Now it was the governor’s custom at the festival to release a prisoner chosen by the crowd. 16At that time they had a well-known prisoner whose name was Jesusb Barabbas. 17So when the crowd had gathered, Pilate asked them, “Which one do you want me to release to you: Jesus Barabbas, or Jesus who is called the Messiah?” 18For he knew it was out of self-interest that they had handed Jesus over to him Matthew 25:15-18
Political arguments on partisan matters as well as on social media platforms cannot be used in court. When will workers learn?
All you lose again? Awa wi!!!
In light of this law n her judgment, High Court Judge, Bernie Stephenson said a magistrate in the matter erred in law by signing and issuing summons for the members of government to attend court.
Here is a missed opportunity for the Legal demonstrators to come forth and second the notion( if this is factual) Or object. as a manifestation that it’s not only about$ but justice. Not even the Rasta man has come forth.
DNO, your story is lacking vital info. Why did the judge rule in favour of the government? What rationale she gave? It could not be the Magistrate Court has no jurisdiction on election matters. We know it is the High Court that has jurisdiction. What was the basis of the High Court’s ruling?
“a magistrate in the matter erred in law by signing and issuing summons for the members of government to attend court. She ruled that only the High Court has jurisdiction over election matters.”
OH God help us. It’s like the television umpire saw the batsman was out but upheld the NOT OUT decision of the on field umpire which resulted in a victory for the batting team. Boy we need so much help with this cabal …………….
:It is expected to go in their favor anyways
To be honest, I did not expect anything else from Bernie Stephenson………………..Is so we go.