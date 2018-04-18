The High Court has ruled in favor of the government in a matter that goes back to the last general election which was held in 2014.

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) won that election with 15 seats while the United Workers Party (UWP) got six.

After the polls, three men, Mervin Jno Baptiste, Antoine Defoe, and Edincot St. Valle, filed criminal complaints against DLP candidates for “treating” in the run-up to the election.

In his complaint, Mervin Jno Baptiste alleged that government ministers “worked together to corruptly, directly and/or indirectly influence the results” of the poll.

He pointed to two free concerts, one featuring three-time Grammy Award winner and international gospel star, Donny McClurkin, and the other by Jamaican Reggae star, Morgan Heritage, as ways to “corruptly influence” the outcome of the election.

He said this was done “in contravention of Section 56. A of the House of Assembly Elections Act.”

All elected members of the DLP were named in the complaint.

In her judgment, High Court Judge, Bernie Stephenson said a magistrate in the matter erred in law by signing and issuing summons for the members of government to attend court.

She ruled that only the High Court has jurisdiction over election matters.

More info on this matter later.