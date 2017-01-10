A number of persons pleaded guilty when they appeared before Justice Victoria Charles Clarke as the January Criminal Session of the High Court opened on January 10, 2017.

McDonald Lafond pleaded guilty to the offense of grievous bodily harm (GBH) on Bryan Ryan in August 2011 in Canefield and he will be sentenced on January 13, 2017.

Another guilty plea was that of Anthony Mingo, who was charged with two counts of arson on January 10, 2016. He pleaded guilty to the first count and not guilty to the other. He will be sentenced on February 3, 2017. The court has also order a social inquiry report and also a psychiatrist report on Mingo.

Migel Samuel of Seneku in the Kalinago Territory also pleaded guilty to the charge of grievous bodily harm in November 2013. A social inquiry report was also ordered and he will be sentenced on February 3, 2017.

Also pleading guilty for the charge of grievous bodily harm was Edison Kurt Pemberton of Newtown. On 23 November 2015 at Roseau he caused grievous bodily harm to Bianca Blanchard. He is represented by Wayne Norde and after a social inquiry report; Pemberton will be sentenced on February 10, 2017.

Three Chinese nationals Yulong Xie, Jainhui Wen and Yong Zhong all pleaded guilty to theft of EC$ 104,705, the property of National Bank of Dominica between July 5-9, 2016.