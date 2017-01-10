January Criminal Session opens with guilty pleasDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 at 2:35 PM
A number of persons pleaded guilty when they appeared before Justice Victoria Charles Clarke as the January Criminal Session of the High Court opened on January 10, 2017.
McDonald Lafond pleaded guilty to the offense of grievous bodily harm (GBH) on Bryan Ryan in August 2011 in Canefield and he will be sentenced on January 13, 2017.
Another guilty plea was that of Anthony Mingo, who was charged with two counts of arson on January 10, 2016. He pleaded guilty to the first count and not guilty to the other. He will be sentenced on February 3, 2017. The court has also order a social inquiry report and also a psychiatrist report on Mingo.
Migel Samuel of Seneku in the Kalinago Territory also pleaded guilty to the charge of grievous bodily harm in November 2013. A social inquiry report was also ordered and he will be sentenced on February 3, 2017.
Also pleading guilty for the charge of grievous bodily harm was Edison Kurt Pemberton of Newtown. On 23 November 2015 at Roseau he caused grievous bodily harm to Bianca Blanchard. He is represented by Wayne Norde and after a social inquiry report; Pemberton will be sentenced on February 10, 2017.
Three Chinese nationals Yulong Xie, Jainhui Wen and Yong Zhong all pleaded guilty to theft of EC$ 104,705, the property of National Bank of Dominica between July 5-9, 2016.
3 Comments
Yor point is well taken. The big crimals wear suit. However, this no excuse for the continues violence and theft in DA. We are becoming a oawless society. We are loosing the caring for each other charm my parents, grandparents passed on to me and I have passed on to my children and grandchildren. You see I still place the old African proverb “It takes a village to raise a child”
You guys need to take an anger management course which should include how to communicate with others without resorting to harming them. You could have killed them as some others do and you would end up in bigger trouble.
Learn to live at peace with your fellow people. The manner in which you settle a discussion/an argument is inappropriate. Consider it caused you to harm your fellow men and got you before the Court. You may be sentenced to prison. Is it worth it?
You need the grace and peace of Our Lord Jesus Christ. He is love, peace, meek and humble of heart. I hope someone shows you the way to His Most Sacred Heart that in future, when problems of any nature beset you, you will look to Him to guide you and steer you clear from those problems.
Are the real criminals ever charged or convicted in Dominica? Our “real” criminals wear suits and ties and sit in Offices high up. Yet, all we hear of is the petty criminals. Poor us