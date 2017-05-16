Kenneth Rijock gets suedDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 at 12:07 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, along with Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron, National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, and Police Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, have filed a lawsuit against controversial Miami-based blogger Kenneth Rijock, for failing to retract statements made concerning the issuing of thousands of blank Dominican passports to Moroccan Ambassador to Dominica, Mohamed Benjilay.
Host of ‘Talk on the Block,’ and ‘The Hot Seat’, Matt Peltier, and radio station, Q95, are also being sued in the matter.
The lawsuit was filed yesterday, May 15th 2017, at the High Court in Roseau based on Rijock’s failure to retract, apologize and pay compensation for the allegations that he made.
Senior Council, Tony Astaphan, told state-owned DBS Radio that the Prime Minister is not taking this matter lightly and described Rijock as a partaker “in conspiracy with persons affiliated with the United Workers Party to smear the Government.”
“Despite our repeated denials and our repeated answers to him and exposure of him as a con artist and a fraudster and a liar, he has continued on his merry way,” he said. “We’ve decided that we are going to put a stop to it, and we have decided to file this case.”
Saying that he had received information from a person inside the government, Rijock alleged in a blog entitled, ‘How many thousand blank passports from Dominica has been sold in Syria?’ that earlier this year, the Ambassador to Dominica of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mohamed Benjilany, visited Dominica and met repeatedly with the Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.
He further alleged that sources inside the government advised that the total number of blank passports Benjilany took possession of could be as high as 10,000.
The Ministry of Justice had, at first, dismissed the statements by Rijock as a “malicious, entirely false and an unjustified slur,” and brought clarification in a statement following the discovery of Rijock’s blog.
Astaphan said an eye is now being kept to see if this lawsuit will evoke some response from Rijock.
“We will now see whether Mr. Rijock is going to come forward with his big mouth or whether he is going to run, hide and stay away from the court of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he stated.
Astaphan affirmed that Rijock is in no way a journalist but rather a smear artist who uses his blogging avenue for the wrong reasons.
“He is a smear artist who uses his blog for extortion and other purposes including seeking to blackmail people or extort money or to embarrass people who will not do or say what he wants or give him what he or his clients wants,” he declared.
Astaphan said that he hopes Rijock will come down to Dominica to present his facts and evidence or “stay away like the coward I think he is.”
He added that Peltier is in “deep water” for encouraging this “reckless behavior” by Rijock.
“Matt Peltier too is in deep water. Tim Hector would have said ‘Mr. Peltier is in deep doodoo’ because Matt has been encouraging this reckless behavior, this intentionally dishonest behavior by Rijock, together with Q95, and they are going to have to pay a heavy price for it as well,” he remarked.
The lawsuit is a turn around from claims Astaphan made in February that a lawsuit against Rijock would be too expensive and a waste of time.
“We were told that suing him would be an extraordinary waste of time because what he writes is such utter garbage,” he stated back then. “The government would be wasting money. The best thing for us to do would be to ignore him and to focus on what is being said in Dominica.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
I want to know how this lawsuit is going to gain any grounds etc.
Some countries will ignore any legal action coming from another country. For instance, you can almost never legally prosecute somebody in Russia if you’re in the US. Same is true for Nigeria. I believe it’s true for India. So lets see if this is another case of monies being wasted where it can go for the better good of the country.
This guy is bluffing. Tony are you bilking the Dominica Treasury with your many frivolous law suits on behalf of Skerrit? ( that is a question). If that is the case, can you find some other legitimate legal work? ( a question).
Conclusion: It takes a fool to make or have access to money and it takes another man ( maybe a lawyer) to take it and spend it). That is what Dominica is all about today- Sad!!!
You can only blackmail someone if you have dirt on them and revealing this dirt could cost them a whole bunch. Then you ask for favor or else you release the dirt. That is the same technique used in Dominica today to get good men to go bad and keep stroking the dog.
Who,wanting a fair,impartial justice decision would come to Dominica with rampant political overtones?
Plenty of hot air from Tony.
Law suit, law suit, law suit, law suit. Dominica is the land of law suits.
If there is no guilt in the matter why law suits by the disciple of Jesus. Serve law suits whilst the sun is hot. But note well Mr Toni and company, no one can sue the Most High God. God is taking notes.
Every knee shall bow before God.
By the way, hope these lawyer work is freeeeeee of charge…… Cause honestly, Toni is not the only lawyer in the world.
So they know they can’t get Rijock…so they trying to take it out on Matt? When all Matt did was question the guy? This makes ABSOLUTELY no sense.
This Rijock guy doesn’t even believe what he is saying. I bet he wont show up in court. Matt and Q are on there own.
Did you say Rijock’s been sued in a court of Vanuatu, or was it Tokelau or Nagorno-Karabakh? Bunch of jokers! What a waste of space on the court registry roll! Do you really expect Rijock to feel any ounce of intimidation by this country of 70,000, that does not even have an extradition treaty with the US or even the EU?
If Rijock counter sues in a US district court, now that would be something else.
Well Let him countersuit. If he truly has evidence we’d be glad to hear it. We’ve been waiting years for evidence. The only evidence we have is that he’s a convicted money laundered for the mob
Tony is a coward and knowing him and the rest the way I know them, I don’t believe they filed any lawsuit against Rijock, and if they did in pretence, expect it to be fake and I can guarantee you they do not want Rijock to come down to Dominica to expose them. I hope they did not ban Rijock from putting foot in Dominica.
Great! This …. must be held accountable. As for Matt, he keeps attempting to manipulate the people that there is a movement to shut down q-95, however, many of us are much wiser. Matt, the station is in jeopardy of being shut down because of your irresponsibility. You allow many of your guests and callers to state hearsay without interruption. As a result, the Company will incur a lot of debts, resulting in closure. We must stop abusing the privilege of freedom of expression, stop using it to state untruths. This will be the demise of q95 and not a movement to shut it down. The owner must make changes in order for the Station to remain afloat. Those who refuse to adhere by the rules are liabilities, and must be given the pink slip. I won’t fall for your crap next week to pledge. Matt, q95 is in shambles because of people like you and your malicious intentions to sway the populace base on rumors. Take some responsibility, will you?
What next?
Mere distractions from the real issue, an impoverish Dominica ruled by a corrupt regime. So Lets say this man is successfully sued, what will be the cost benefit to Dominica? In my opinion, this is a personal thing between this man and Skerrit. Dominica has nothing to lose or gain from this case.
Good . Let em pay for their tongue
Ebai where lord pray for us