Controversial Miami-based blogger, Kenneth Rijock, has been served with documents from Dominica in a lawsuit filed by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, along with Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron, National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, and Police Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste.
Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, said Rijock received the document after weeks of trying to locate him and after private investigators were hired.
Rijock said he will be taking the matter to the US State Department, will be taking court action and will be filing a counter-suit and a “third party complaint” against other people who he said have slandered him.
The matter has to do with allegations made by Rijock in a blog that as many as 10,000 blank Dominican passports were given to the Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco to Dominica, Mohamed Benjilany, when he visited the island earlier this year.
The government had stoutly denied the allegations and demanded that Rijock retract, apologize and pay compensation to them or face court action. He refused and a lawsuit was filed in the High Court in Roseau on May 15th 2017.
Astaphan told state-owned DBS Radio that private investigators and process servers were hired and it took weeks to serve Rijock.
“There were times when they would go and suddenly the lights are off and they knock and they knock and they can’t get him and they couldn’t find him,” he said on Wednesday, July 19. “And then they were told he is in and he is out, he is never there. And eventually they served him yesterday (Tuesday, July 18).”
However, Rijock claimed that he was “not evading service.”
“Mr. Astaphan knows very well where I live,” he said on Q95’s The Hot Seat on Wednesday, July 19. “It is a matter of public record and I did finally receive the process yesterday.”
Rijock said that he has less than a month for his attorneys to file notice for appearance and less than two months to file a defense in the matter.
“But I can tell you that I will be in this case with reinforcements from the United States,” he stated. “I am also taking a copy of this complaint and turning it over to the appropriate party at the United States State Department.”
In addition, Rijock said he will be filing a counter-suit and a third party complaint “against other people who have slandered and maligned me in the public domain.”
For his part Astaphan was not ruffled by Rijock’s threat to take the matter to the US State Department saying it will not be of any assistance to him.
“As far as I am concerned he can go to the State Department a million times,” he remarked. “There is nothing the State Department can do to help him because the State Department is not going to get involved in seeking to protect an ex-con and smear artist and a man who has gone and made a name for himself as a pathological liar and extortionist.”
He stated that he looks forward to seeing Rijock in court.
“Mr. Rijock is going to understand that his day in court is not like sitting in Q95 or calling in to Q95 or writing his blogs and his rubbish and his nonsense said to him by Dominicans with a hatred for country and government and think it is going to be a joke.”
Astaphan said the matter will be fought to the ‘bitter end.’
“He can rest assured that we will fight him on this case and any other case we intend to fight to the bitter end,” he noted.
This is all we are interested in, other names and the seal on the containers. Turn to prosecution witness, we can be very lenient if we have to, in exceptional cases. I was looking for it, on vedio,in the roro.
This Government is an embarrassment to Dominica. They want to dwell on frivolous lawsuits against those who oppose them. Now that the CBI program is exposed for mismanagement and incompetence, their only recourse is filing lawsuits to generate funds.
Tony failed to mention that it is the the US State itself that has hired Mr. Rijock for his criminal expertise. He is their own personal ex criminal advises and consults them on fraud and money laundering.
Tony Astaphan this case may just be the final end to the Labour Party. When you see Rijock expose you all the U.S media will be following this case very closely. TIME WILL TELL!
Well Dominicans wouldn’t have to slander your name if you didn’t meddle in our business. P.S. Your useless threats with the USSD won’t deter this!
on a different note, why is this saga not coming to a halt and the affairs of the country being looked into.
this saga is draining the country because help us God, the money is not coming from Francine or Skerrit pocket. good money that can feed someone in San Souvir, or Morepack or Silver Lake.
Don’t know why money is being misappropriated for personal gains.
where is all the cost of this case gong to stem from. This is a private encounter and national funds should not be involved. there needs to be an audit trail to ensure that the government money is not paying for this lawsuit.
Pure bull,this is going nowhere,Tony stopp fooling the people,Really think the US will take this crap serious and when did PELLAM GET SO INVOLVED WITH THIS CORRUPT GOVERNMENT.
Stop make Rijock fool you. This man doesn’t have credibility in his own homeland, much less!
Anybody,anywhere that can expose the numerous ills of our passport programme,will be doing justice to Dominica.I know you will Mr Rijock!
MONFARED USED HIS DOMINICA DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT TO EVADE IRANIAN ARREST WARRANT
This document* shows that Alireza Monfared was arrested, in Malaysia, on November 27, 2015, on a warrant issued by the Islamic Republic of Iran. It details his Iranian, Dominican CBI, and Dominican diplomatic passports, which were seized at the time of his arrest. Malaysian sources have confirmed that Monfared was held by the authorities, for ten days, and released, after he claimed diplomatic immunity, based upon his Dominican Diplomatic passport. Monfared had no diplomatic assignment, nor title or position, in Malaysia, rendering his status illegitimate as a diplomat, under the Vienna Convention.
He is one of a number of foreign nationals who, when being taken into custody for criminal matters, have attempted to cheat justice by asserting diplomatic immunity, all using the bogus Dominica diplomatic passports they purchased. Notwithstanding his fugitive status, Dominica gave him refuge, and failed to…
Well I do hope that within the short time Mr Rijock does everything necessary to get himself fully prepared for this case. Hope you Mr Rijock contact all those agencies, departments and personnel that can be of assistance to you, and Dominica, because Dominica is a badly broken and badly governed country.
I am a constant reader of your blogs, and I shall continue to be. It is so refreshing to know that you are not Dominican, but have been speaking out on what you perceive to be the numerous wrongs on island, referring to our passport programme.
WISH YOU EXPOSE EVERYTHING THAT YOU KNOW, which will help Dominica.
Love You Sir, and I look to you tearing down your opponents in the court soon.
Typical house slave reasoning. Hate your own and embrace your master.
Bitter end. I like that. The Duke!!!! I will be stocking up on popcorn. Can the case be carried live. May be good exposure for Dominica. Have MSNBC or CNN carry live. Free press.
i think it should be carried live so we all can see and hear the evidence… but knowing this corrupt regime. it will be a closed court
Codswallop. Kenneth Walton Rijock is listed on White pages as living in Key Biskayne (Miami). I don’t know why Tony would make such a story about locating him and using a private detective. Perhaps to justify his bill to the government?
and i hope is skerrit that paying for the case, and not cbi money
Well not if the people of DA votes this government out of office Mr. Attorney then their will be no need to fight because there will be no more $$$$$$ left. It is all about the $$$$$ Mr. Attorney isn’t it?