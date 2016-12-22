Lawman arrested in alleged child molestation caseDominica News Online - Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 at 10:51 AM
The police are now investigating a case of suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and have arrested one of their own.
The policeman was arrested as investigations into the alleged matter begin.
DNO has been reliably informed that the lawman is presently being held in cells at Police Headquarters in Roseau.
DNO is following this developing story and will provide further information as it becomes available
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
16 Comments
A corrupt country with many corrupt men/women in corrupt and polluted institutions.
Why a child? He, being a lawman should have known better. Let us see how this plays out in the Court.
So sorry for the victim.
Look they still called him a “Lawman.” He’s more of like LOWMAN to me.
I will never get to know who’s the accuser neither who’s the victim. This matter will only disappear into thin air
“DNO has been reliably informed that the lawman is presently being held in cells at Police Headquarters.” WHAT IS HE DOING AT POLICE HEADQUARTERS? IS NOT THE SAME PLACE HE IS ACCUSTOMED TO, NUH??!! WHAT HAPPENED TO STOCKFARM? What goes around boy….Hope he never pin a badge or own a gun in his life. Eh heh..
How people foolish so na? They done investigate the case and sentence the man already lol
thats where they keep everyone before the bring them court. they can stay in the cells up to 72 hours there after they must be taken to court to send remand stockfarm or released
He is being held in other to assist the police with their investigation. He was arrested on suspicion that he had committed the Offence so definitely has not been charged with the Offence yet. In other for him to be house at the prison on remand he has to be charged and taken before a magistrate. This is an Indictable Offence for which he will not be ask to take a plea but will be remanded at the prison at this point because the magistrate does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail in this circumstance. the accused with the assistance of his lawyer can proceed to apply for bail at the high court. if he is successful he will get out of prison and given a date to return to magistrate court for committal hearing. etc etc
Jail them!! Once the allegation is true. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Nothing is going to come out of this
Judicial Reviewwwwwwww
Come on it is christmas time.
The fox watching the chicken coop, what has become of the country, pretty soon the case will just disappear from the court calendar just like the man kill in Portsmouth while in police custody, welcome to Dominica court of law.
hmmm. i always say “Who is guarding the guard.”