Leader of the Opposition Party, Lennox Linton, has not accepted the ruling of the High Court in the case of allegations made by him in the so-called ‘rapist minister’ matter.

He said the ruling was unfair, the Judge had chosen to ignore the evidence he provided and the matter will now go before a ‘higher court.’

“Let us hear if a higher court will have a similar view and rule similarly. But this one doesn’t end here. It’s going to have to go further,” Linton said.

On Thursday, High Court judge, Bernie Stephenson, ruled that the case be “struck out” as it was unsustainable and without merit and an abuse of the process of the court. She said the evidence provided in the defense does not move the court enough to bring the case to trial.

Linton did not take the ruling with open arms.

Speaking on Q95’s Matt in the Morning this morning, Linton said that he believes the court’s ruling is unfair considering that the evidence from the claimant who brought the action was not heard.

“I don’t believe that it is unfair for the judge to have decided the case without hearing evidence from the claimant who brought the action, from the defendants who are being charged or who have been cited for defamatory words,” Linton said.

Linton was sued following remarks made by him at a United Workers Party (UWP) ‘Youth in It Too’ rally in St. Joseph on May 25th 2014, where he titled actions carried out by various cabinet ministers as rape.

At that rally, he said, “There can be no honor in a government that harbors rapist ministers and upholds extortion of sexual services from young people seeking the facilitation of ministers to get personal development assistance from the public purse.”

Following the alleged pronouncements, all ministers of government filed a $1-million defamation lawsuit against the Opposition Leader.

Linton solicited supporters and persons who have shown their concern towards him the matter to “be calm” and that the “fight against evil has never been easy.”

“It has never been easy, it has never been overnight. Stay calm, stay calm, and let’s watch this through to the end, let’s see this through to the end,” he said.

Linton has made it known that he will not back down from anything that is sent against him because of the “truth I’ve spoken and the honest opinions I’ve brought into public discussion.”

“When people claim defamation and get money for defamation for work they claim they’re supposed to do in the public’s interest was not done, how is the public interest served?” he remarked.

Linton’s attorney, J Gildon Richards, had already indicated that he will appeal the High Court ruling.