Linton served with bankruptcy petitionDominica News Online - Friday, December 15th, 2017 at 11:10 AM
Chartered accountant, Kieron Pinard-Byrne, has instructed his attorneys to serve Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, with a bankruptcy petition in a long-running defamation matter between.
According to the petition, Linton is owing Pinard-Byrne a total of £24,792.12 in outstanding payments in a final judgment made by the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in the court matter.
The petition stated that on August 30, 2017, Pinard-Byrne demanded that either Linton pay the sum within seven days, excluding the day of service, or have a counter-claim and if he (Linton) did not comply with the requirements of the notice, he would have committed an act of bankruptcy and bankruptcy proceedings may be taken against him.
It went on to say that seven days have passed and Linton neglected to pay the sum or satisfy the court that he has a counterclaim.
The petition said that on September 15, 2017, Linton paid £1,200.00 towards the judgment debt and £24,792.12 with 5 percent interest per annum remains unpaid.
“The Respondent (Linton) is bankrupt and unable to pay his debt,” the petition stated. “In the circumstances, it is just that a receiving order be made in respect to the Respondent estate.”
Dominica News Online understand Linton was served in the matter on Thursday.
The full petition and a filed affidavit by Pinard-Byrne verifying the bankruptcy are below.
Commenting on the matter, Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan stated that one of the consequences of the matter is that if the court issues an order of bankruptcy against Linton, he has to “vacate the House of Assembly.”
“A person adjudged to be bankrupt, or a lunatic, or sentenced to a particular offense cannot sit in the House,” he told state-owned DBS Radio. “So Mr. Linton is now looking down the barrel of a double-barrel shotgun.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
44 Comments
All I can see in Dominica is so much hatred towards each other when comes to politics. I left Dominica over 30 years ago and the only change I see is more political hatred, division and Party loyalty . There comes a time when we have to hold people accountable. What Lennox said I believe allegedly is true but he doesn’t have anything on papers to back it up so that where they get him. At the end of the day , Dominican are the ones who suffer. No hotel no money 💰 Anyway am hoping one day to see Dominica 🇩🇲 like the other Caribbean islands 🌴
When I check dno, I want to read about progress after maria, not pinard Barnes and lennex Linton story. I wouldn’t even publish this type of news on my site after what Dominica has gone through.
Too much red cool-aid for too long.
The evil will not cease. No Hurricane, Earthquake or Tsunami will stop evil people. God has protected us from a monstrous storm and we continue to dispense evil on others because we have the power. I pray that God continues to watch over all of us.
Let me put my 2 cents here!!!. I do feel Mr Linton financial pain .especially after Maria
but on the other hand it was not a political issue why he owes the money.It was a legal
matter a decision made by the Highest Court. How does Skerrit get blame for that
Now i would imagine that Mr Byrne should have some mercy and” push back” on the court order
Considering what we just went through with Maria..I hope Mr Byrne find some human compassion
and put this at least on hold for a while…
@Island girl I hear what u saying, but Linton has not changed after the hurricane. Linton has not missed an opportunity locally or internationally to continue his attacks on Skeritt and his government using the same worn out PROPAGANDA, he is only interested in getting power.
While most of you may not be familiar with the Act, I am sure Mr. Linton is very familiar with Dominica’s Bankruptcy Act, Chapter 9:90, particularly Section 23 and all of Part 2 which refers to disqualification from elections and parliament. So I am sure Mr. Linton legal team has a strategy. The Act is available at http://www.dominica.gov.dm/laws/chapters/chap9-90.pdf
Lennox and other people in Dominica must learn you cannot just run your mouth and say what you want about people. He has to pay for his loose tongue. When you brokes keep quiet about people business.
I think you speaking to your self.You should keep out of Lenox business
I am not aware of the details of this long-running feud between Mr. Linton and Mr. Pinard Byrne, but the comment attributed to Senior Counsel Astaphan is beyond ludicrous. He is apparently gleeful that Mr. Linton will have to “vacate the House of Assembly.” Forget about the fact that his credit profile is ruined, he is flat broke, he cannot care for his family, etc., etc., et al.; what is important to Senior Counsel is Mr. Linton’s inability to sit in the (Honorable?) House. And then he cites to some archaic law that apparently equates bankruptcy to lunacy. Really? In this day and age? But I yield to the wisdom of the Senior Counsel. Me, I am just a Simple Ignoramus.
All the hardships you mention that can befall Linton is of his own doing, after several courts found him wanting he refused to show humility in some of his utterances he even blamed the courts. And what about the reputation of Pinard Byrne to you I guess that is of little importance.
Please note that Dominica is a Democratic country and therefore, you must have an opposition regardless whether or not one likes his opinion or not. the only thing that’s matters is the leaders who has to show the people that he or she is better that the opposition that’s where the competition comes who is the best. However, if the opposition prove to be a full then the leader has nothing to care about. We Dominicans always joined together when disaster struck us, but as soon as the sky is clear we return to our worst behavior. I think its time to but all our differences aside and work together to rebuild the Island which we are so proud of.
The Skerrit machinery is in action while the people of Dominica suffer.
Well folks I have news for this administration because with all of this maneuvering to get Lennox out of parliament . They are only putting the Dominica poor people backs again the wall and when people are ready to retaliate they will not need an opposition to lead them.
So the opposition is not their problem but the poor suffering people of Dominica.
“The petition stated that on August 30, 2017, Pinard-Byrne demanded that either Linton pay the sum within seven days, excluding the day of service, or have a counter-claim and if he (Linton) did not comply with the requirements of the notice, he would have committed an act of bankruptcy and bankruptcy proceedings may be taken against him.”
If there is a law in Dominica permitting such nonsense, Dominica is the only place on earth where a second and third person can declare a person who owes them money bankrupt in a court of law! The way that works in modern countries, is like this: When someone is unable to pay their debt to a debtor; someone they owe.
The individual at their discretion goes to court and file bankruptcy. If I owe my mother, she cannot to go to court and declare me bankrupt. Dominica seems to be the only place on earth that happens!
What a shame, that the rest of the world is observing such nonsense. Maria left the most ignorant people alive, they should…
I think the creditor can present a bankruptcy petition to the court as per section 5 of Dominica’s Bankruptcy Act, Chapter 9:90
It would be wise to inform yourself on matters that you are ignorant about before making statements on those matters.
Wrong again Francisco, this option exists in other countries. Under 11 U.S.C. 303 a creditor can file a Petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court which can force an individual or entity into bankruptcy as explained below.
“An involuntary bankruptcy is commenced by the filing of an involuntary petition by a “petitioning” creditor.2 The petition sets forth requirements for the creditor to satisfy and can be filed against an individual or business entity, other than “a farmer, family farmer, or a corporation that is not a moneyed, business, or commercial corporation” and only under Chapters 7 or 11 of the Bankruptcy Code.” When one files for bankruptcy as you suggest, it is called a Voluntary Petition.
All u blind or what? Linton knew he never stood a chance with so many law suits against him., the party and supporters in the diaspora have since tossed him aside for Crispin Gregoire. But Crispin have a big surprise coming…tick tock tick tock
In the history of slavery and Jim Crow brutality towards blacks in America,it was the Irish who inflicted the the most cruelty.Now what is the nationality of KPB? I’m not surprised that we haven’t seen this level of vindictiveness from anyone else of any other nationality in Dominica. I’m not surprised by KPB’s behavior
Once upon a time there was a cult made of mostly of” as the saying goes disgruntled former DFPites” whose leader the Medicine man who was a fig specialist and numerous other kinds of ………………………. a bouyon of anti orginal DLPites and those who followed a leader Shrek who was not given a raise.
They screwed up DA( b4 skrit’s coming) remember there Mining plans? Their slogan was Blow de horn UWP is coming they came & what they came/ended prematurely they suffered from Political PME in marijuana etc.
They were blown out by the late Rosie( who joint forces with the rest of mamao’s team in 2000 with all their marinated chicken in wait on the port.( what ever became of all that chicken Eddie ,Prevost etc? LMAO for 17 yrs. Then Eddie wanted o replace self with self so he did in LL Julie coco was made and still is. He lost hundreds of thousands of $$$$.Fill in the in betweens readers.
T
Then came the crooks lead by the grand crook wizard. LL now OL has been huffing and poofing. ever since.
Now with all these legal matters hanging over him ej resigning from Pal etc, .Now on the other side Pistash Burns can take his house even his Opposition leader underwears ( lol Tony mention /added lunatic to bankcruptcy LL this is serious bziness being referred to as lunatic in the same category ) Is this the end of the Splid team who is constantly evaporating. Josh just earned up yesterday who is next? The end.
This is so stupid I don’t know how to address it. In a time like this when Dominica was almost washed away from the face of the earth , Skerritt and his hench men still want Lennox to pay for free speech that was judged by bias people in a far away land?
I am so sick of Dominicans allowing Skerro to divide them.
Even if Lennox had the money he should never pay the KPB guy.
I don’t what other punishment Dominicans arewaiting for to realize that Skerro is the root cause of their problems .
Since the last hurricane Skerrit has been flying more than a pilot just to stay away from Dominica.
Time for this guy to remain in Florida .
So the bank should tell people don’t pay any money you owe because hurricane Maria almost kill you?
And courts should do the same?
And those who lutes should not make to pay because Maria almost kill them?
The bible tells you if you owe you MUST pay. Especially if you lazy like Lennox
AND PLEASE BE REMINDED THAT LENNOX HAD HAD LOOOOOOONG BEFORE MARIA TO PAY.
But he boldface no face so he ignored the demand letter and when fire was under his tail he said he will pay $300.00 a month. So don’t come with ur cr*p and try to insult people intelligence. We know better that that especially we who followed dat case from years ago.
He HAVE TO PAY. I not feeling sorry
Just pay up and shut the k… up. Dominica was destroyed by a cat 5 hurricane and Lennox continued his political attacks on Skeritt and his government both locally and overseas. So what is wrong with Pinard demanding what is due to him?
Mahaut
Please forgive me. I’m trying to understand. This was a court matter which was tried, thankfully, not only locally and regionally but at the highest level, the Privy council. There was an offending party who took a conscious decision to defame another person repeatedly and consistently. The aggrieved party sought redress. I believe the constitution allows for free speech as long as it does not encroach on the rights of another person as both parties are protected by the constitution.
I have no doubt that the aggrieved party suffered tremendously both professionally and emotionally. I somehow don’t recall reading anywhere that Skerrit was involved in this matter so I’d like to join your conversation and support your trend of thought but I just don’t follow your logic and the basis for your conclusions.
These are the situations which cause us anger and frustration when others don’t join us because people must be satisfied that we are right about what we say.
Lol, amazing! Comments are just making my day…keep it coming hahaha
so what is the issue that Mr. Linton cannot serve in the house. How often does Skerrit call parliament. All decisions are made outside of Parliament. Since Maria one decision after the other, no parliament called. Even when Parliament is called the opposition is not given the time of day to present anything. So don’t worry with them Mr. Linton
Kieron Pinard-Byrne, mark these words: “Isn’t it great, that when God is(seems) late, he is still on time!” God will deal with you KPB, he is not asleep! Maria didn’t teach your spews of vehemence any lesson? Don’t worry, today you bask in some great power and you seem even untouchable… Enjoy your ride, God is watching, he’ll appear at the right time! And you can take that to the bank!!!
And it is all about the bank.. He has no morals, no values. He is leaving that as a legacy for his children and his grandchildren to feel ‘proud’ of… NOT! They will want to change their name with embarrassment that they are related to such a despicable person with such mercenary behaviour and values. Disgusting.
You wanna kno what is de crazy ting about Dumbnicans? It have so many of them who vote labor time and time again who go away , me self is leave I leaving just now, If laborites thinking they going and make Dominicans a cesspool and is them alone that running they dam lie I not staying to lower my IQ and die in princess death morgue hospital.
The seeds of hatred, wickedness, corruption are deeply entrenched in the hearts of so many in my homeland that they’ll continue to reap the wrath God whenever he sees it ripe. Only in Dominica…
Correct me if I am wrong, but I believe Dominica is using the bankruptcy Laws in the other way around. Bankruptcy works when a plaintiff file a civil law suit against a defendant, and the plaintiff receives a judgement against the defendant regardless of the amount of money, YES the defendant have to pay the plaintiff according to the order of the court. If the defendant cannot pay the plaintiff , then the defendant can file bankruptcy if they can prove that they don’t have the money to pay the defendant. but I have never, heard that a plaintiff can file bankruptcy against a defendant. If the defendant fails to pay the plaintiff, the plaintiff can go back to the court and file petition to garnish the defendant pay, or auction what ever the defendant may have to collect their judgement, but I never know bankruptcy laws in Dominica was reverse. Please keep me informed because this law is new to me. Bankruptcy Laws is to left up the burden of dept from a individual (s)
You are viewing it the appropriate way, it seems to me that the laws in Dominica is totally different from any other place on earth. I’ve never heard or encountered any law in any other part of the world where if somebody owes me, I can petition a court to declare my debtor bankrupt!
Only in Dominica we hear that sort of rubbish. Here is the point if I know you are broke, have no money to pay me, why even bother to try to get money from me. I operated an electronic business in Antigua, I sold something to someone on credit, shortly after the man lost his job, and could not pay me. I went to retain Colvin Sobers to sue the man.
Colvin ask me “is he working,” I said no; the lawyer ask me well if he is not working how do you expect him to pay you? he did not even take the case. So, this thing unfolding in Dominica can only happen in Dominica, and that is why God allows so much suffering in the country!
The bottom line is simply this Dominica is the only place on earth where the person owed can go and petition a court to declare another person bankrupt, that is laughable; that is comical in the sight of the world.
Right now I owe millions of dollars to different Mortgage Companies, I can declare bankruptcy in different ways, where the mortgage companies cannot touch me.
In a another way I can arrange to pay my debt, nevertheless, when I file bankruptcy, even if I owe the government,Federal, or local the law of the land protects me from the government: Not even the government can ask me for money!
I know some smart Dominican know-all will say I lie, but I went through that before, so Me-rubbish call me lie again, you dirt bag!
Read the constitution. It is available on line. Not only wii mr. Linton be unable to attend parliament but he would also have to vacate his seat and lose all his parliamentary privileges, including his salary. I cannot believe that mr. Byrne will enjoy this kind of reward. It is far too bitter .
All u dominicans too political minded and like too scrutinise someone in public life .look what happened through Erica then maria put all dem nonsense aside and come together lets see if we can build a more resilience dominica .if d guy brokes so what ?dat is old news i myself brokes.tell mi 2018 round d conner any plans?
Pinard Byrne your not welcome in Dominica,your raging war against our own black brother,you want a fight you will get it.
Oh please. Stop it wirh your infantile and moronic words. Who is Lennox to fight for? This is the law. Go and fight to put food on your table. Lennox too artogant,he never listens. He made his bed let him lay in it.
Well better it doe have no election and just make skerro continue the 5 years because it doesn’t make sense again.
Steuuppppppppsssssssss!!!!
NEXT!!!
P.S. – If all you ain’t no Linton as yet, y’all will never know him again. Dem fellas using all kind of tactics to try to bring down Lennox.
By the way, I hope somebody is keeping good chronological file of all these persecutions of Lennox, so that a documentary could eventually be made & titled: Lennox Linton, the thorn & catalyst, that demolished the Dominican ‘Pharaonic Empire’.
You know what irks me and grinds my gears? Your partisan tunnel vision. Lennox is a Mongol. When people think they hey smart that’s what happens to them. He was supposed to stay in his capacity as a reporter, he had no place in horse race because he wouldn’t listen it was all about him . A Lennox Linton show. Ask yourselves, apart from him ‘blowing the cover ‘on some key issues (for which I am grateful) how has he represented us as a people? The man Brings up air everytime. He refused to take advice. His role in the house of assembly-abysmal. Y’all just thought his diction would lead you. Time to wake up. His diction can’t save his behind. Look at what he has gotten himself into because he lacks patience, tact and leadership skills. Vocabulary and diction do not lead people or a country. No one is persecuting him. If he lacked the foresight resources and skill to deal with this situation, how on earth would he represent us a people, as a nation? He lost both battle and war.
Looks like you are being paid per word
Get him a green card and let him join his brothers in the USA preferably Kentucky. he will continue his Hillie billie attitude.
Hurricane maria just passed. Everyone was shouting “Dominica finish” but it seems it left the hearts of men callous and bitter. The nonsense continues. The division continues, the hate continues, the anger continues. No repentence, no forgiveness. I hope you all heard and read that 2018 hurricane season predicted to be worse. It is time people change their ways, turn to God and stop the fussing and fighting. Greedy people.