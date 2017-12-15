Chartered accountant, Kieron Pinard-Byrne, has instructed his attorneys to serve Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, with a bankruptcy petition in a long-running defamation matter between.

According to the petition, Linton is owing Pinard-Byrne a total of £24,792.12 in outstanding payments in a final judgment made by the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in the court matter.

The petition stated that on August 30, 2017, Pinard-Byrne demanded that either Linton pay the sum within seven days, excluding the day of service, or have a counter-claim and if he (Linton) did not comply with the requirements of the notice, he would have committed an act of bankruptcy and bankruptcy proceedings may be taken against him.

It went on to say that seven days have passed and Linton neglected to pay the sum or satisfy the court that he has a counterclaim.

The petition said that on September 15, 2017, Linton paid £1,200.00 towards the judgment debt and £24,792.12 with 5 percent interest per annum remains unpaid.

“The Respondent (Linton) is bankrupt and unable to pay his debt,” the petition stated. “In the circumstances, it is just that a receiving order be made in respect to the Respondent estate.”

Dominica News Online understand Linton was served in the matter on Thursday.

The full petition and a filed affidavit by Pinard-Byrne verifying the bankruptcy are below.

Commenting on the matter, Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan stated that one of the consequences of the matter is that if the court issues an order of bankruptcy against Linton, he has to “vacate the House of Assembly.”

“A person adjudged to be bankrupt, or a lunatic, or sentenced to a particular offense cannot sit in the House,” he told state-owned DBS Radio. “So Mr. Linton is now looking down the barrel of a double-barrel shotgun.”

