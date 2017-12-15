Linton served with bankruptcy petitionDominica News Online - Friday, December 15th, 2017 at 11:10 AM
Chartered accountant, Kieron Pinard-Byrne, has instructed his attorneys to serve Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, with a bankruptcy petition in a long-running defamation matter between.
According to the petition, Linton is owing Pinard-Byrne a total of £24,792.12 in outstanding payments in a final judgment made by the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in the court matter.
The petition stated that on August 30, 2017, Pinard-Byrne demanded that either Linton pay the sum within seven days, excluding the day of service, or have a counter-claim and if he (Linton) did not comply with the requirements of the notice, he would have committed an act of bankruptcy and bankruptcy proceedings may be taken against him.
It went on to say that seven days have passed and Linton neglected to pay the sum or satisfy the court that he has a counterclaim.
The petition said that on September 15, 2017, Linton paid £1,200.00 towards the judgment debt and £24,792.12 with 5 percent interest per annum remains unpaid.
“The Respondent (Linton) is bankrupt and unable to pay his debt,” the petition stated. “In the circumstances, it is just that a receiving order be made in respect to the Respondent estate.”
Dominica News Online understand Linton was served in the matter on Thursday.
The full petition and a filed affidavit by Pinard-Byrne verifying the bankruptcy are below.
Commenting on the matter, Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan stated that one of the consequences of the matter is that if the court issues an order of bankruptcy against Linton, he has to “vacate the House of Assembly.”
“A person adjudged to be bankrupt, or a lunatic, or sentenced to a particular offense cannot sit in the House,” he told state-owned DBS Radio. “So Mr. Linton is now looking down the barrel of a double-barrel shotgun.”
This is so stupid I don’t know how to address it. In a time like this when Dominica was almost washed away from the face of the earth , Skerritt and his hench men still want Lennox to pay for free speech that was judged by bias people in a far away land?
I am so sick of Dominicans allowing Skerro to divide them.
Even if Lennox had the money he should never pay the KPB guy.
I don’t what other punishment Dominicans arewaiting for to realize that Skerro is the root cause of their problems .
Since the last hurricane Skerrit has been flying more than a pilot just to stay away from Dominica.
Time for this guy to remain in Florida .
Lol, amazing! Comments are just making my day…keep it coming hahaha
so what is the issue that Mr. Linton cannot serve in the house. How often does Skerrit call parliament. All decisions are made outside of Parliament. Since Maria one decision after the other, no parliament called. Even when Parliament is called the opposition is not given the time of day to present anything. So don’t worry with them Mr. Linton
Kieron Pinard-Byrne, mark these words: “Isn’t it great, that when God is(seems) late, he is still on time!” God will deal with you KPB, he is not asleep! Maria didn’t teach your spews of vehemence any lesson? Don’t worry, today you bask in some great power and you seem even untouchable… Enjoy your ride, God is watching, he’ll appear at the right time! And you can take that to the bank!!!
You wanna kno what is de crazy ting about Dumbnicans? It have so many of them who vote labor time and time again who go away , me self is leave I leaving just now, If laborites thinking they going and make Dominicans a cesspool and is them alone that running they dam lie I not staying to lower my IQ and die in princess death morgue hospital.
The seeds of hatred, wickedness, corruption are deeply entrenched in the hearts of so many in my homeland that they’ll continue to reap the wrath God whenever he sees it ripe. Only in Dominica…
Correct me if I am wrong, but I believe Dominica is using the bankruptcy Laws in the other way around. Bankruptcy works when a plaintiff file a civil law suit against a defendant, and the plaintiff receives a judgement against the defendant regardless of the amount of money, YES the defendant have to pay the plaintiff according to the order of the court. If the defendant cannot pay the plaintiff , then the defendant can file bankruptcy if they can prove that they don’t have the money to pay the defendant. but I have never, heard that a plaintiff can file bankruptcy against a defendant. If the defendant fails to pay the plaintiff, the plaintiff can go back to the court and file petition to garnish the defendant pay, or auction what ever the defendant may have to collect their judgement, but I never know bankruptcy laws in Dominica was reverse. Please keep me informed because this law is new to me. Bankruptcy Laws is to left up the burden of dept from a individual (s)
All u dominicans too political minded and like too scrutinise someone in public life .look what happened through Erica then maria put all dem nonsense aside and come together lets see if we can build a more resilience dominica .if d guy brokes so what ?dat is old news i myself brokes.tell mi 2018 round d conner any plans?
Pinard Byrne your not welcome in Dominica,your raging war against our own black brother,you want a fight you will get it.
Oh please. Stop it wirh your infantile and moronic words. Who is Lennox to fight for? This is the law. Go and fight to put food on your table. Lennox too artogant,he never listens. He made his bed let him lay in it.
Well better it doe have no election and just make skerro continue the 5 years because it doesn’t make sense again.
Steuuppppppppsssssssss!!!!
NEXT!!!
P.S. – If all you ain’t no Linton as yet, y’all will never know him again. Dem fellas using all kind of tactics to try to bring down Lennox.
By the way, I hope somebody is keeping good chronological file of all these persecutions of Lennox, so that a documentary could eventually be made & titled: Lennox Linton, the thorn & catalyst, that demolished the Dominican ‘Pharaonic Empire’.
You know what irks me and grinds my gears? Your partisan tunnel vision. Lennox is a Mongol. When people think they hey smart that’s what happens to them. He was supposed to stay in his capacity as a reporter, he had no place in horse race because he wouldn’t listen it was all about him . A Lennox Linton show. Ask yourselves, apart from him ‘blowing the cover ‘on some key issues (for which I am grateful) how has he represented us as a people? The man Brings up air everytime. He refused to take advice. His role in the house of assembly-abysmal. Y’all just thought his diction would lead you. Time to wake up. His diction can’t save his behind. Look at what he has gotten himself into because he lacks patience, tact and leadership skills. Vocabulary and diction do not lead people or a country. No one is persecuting him. If he lacked the foresight resources and skill to deal with this situation, how on earth would he represent us a people, as a nation? He lost both battle and war.
Looks like you are being paid per word
Hurricane maria just passed. Everyone was shouting “Dominica finish” but it seems it left the hearts of men callous and bitter. The nonsense continues. The division continues, the hate continues, the anger continues. No repentence, no forgiveness. I hope you all heard and read that 2018 hurricane season predicted to be worse. It is time people change their ways, turn to God and stop the fussing and fighting. Greedy people.