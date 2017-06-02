Linton to pay over £25,000 in long running court caseDominica News Online - Friday, June 2nd, 2017 at 8:02 AM
Attorneys representing chartered accountant, Kieron Pinard-Byrne, have written to Lennox Linton demanding that he pay £25, 992.12 in court costs from a Privy Council order stemming from a defamation case between the two.
Linton has within seven days of receipt of the letter to pay up or enforcement proceeding will be instituted against him.
The London-based Privy Council had initially told him to pay £45,992.12 and Linton has already paid £20,000.
“You would be aware that costs have now been assessed in the captioned Appeal,” the letter to Linton, dated May 25, said. “We have received the Certificate of the Registrar of the Privy Council dated April 27, 2017 which certifies that costs in the sum of £45,992.12 have been allowed to our client.
The sum of £25, 992.12 is now outstanding to our client in respect of costs, having regard to the payment of £20,000 made pursuant to the Order of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council dated January 29, 2016 (“the January 29, 2016 Order”).”
The letter insisted that the payment is made by banker’s draft or certified cheque “due to the unorthodox and contemptuous manner in which earlier payments toward that Order were made.”
“Kindly be advised that our chambers will not accept payment in cash, as has occurred in the past, which resulted in significant inconvenience to our chambers. We must again insist that payment of the outstanding sum of £25,992.12 is made by means of a banker’s draft or certified cheque,” the letter stated.
In January 2016, Linton’s supporters brought coins and other small denominations to assist in the initial payment. This prompted Pinard-Byrne to complain of “the unorthodox methods” in which Linton’s lawyers allowed the payment to be made.
“I fully expect Mr. Linton to pay up or face the consequences,” Pinard-Byrne told state-owned DBS Radio on Friday morning.
This is not the end of Linton’s troubles in the matter as Pinard-Byrne said costs have to be ordered by the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal.
“Particularly the appeal cost I incurred because he brought the appeal from the High Court and my leave to appeal costs in order to appeal to the Privy Council,” Pinard-Byrne stated. “Those matters are pending before the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal.”
The matter centers around the Layou River Economic Citizenship Program and the Layou River Hotel project and goes back to 2002 when Pinard-Byrne sued Linton because of an article he published on a website and statements made about the same program on a radio show, on which Linton, who was a journalist then, was a guest.
In his suit, Pinard-Byrne said he was libeled by Linton.
The matter went through the local courts, to the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal and finally to the Privy Council which ruled that Linton did indeed libel Pinard-Byrne.
See full letter below.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
33 Comments
Lenox we got your back
Though I don’t always like your approach but I am convinced that all you wants is the best for Dominica. The sad thing people’s conscience have gotten so seared that they ignore the message and try to kill the messenger. Are we concerned about the layout river hotel issue, and so many other issues? I pray God that there are Dominicans who will stand for justice regardless of who it is – Red, blue or Green…
Lenox get on Q lets raise the funds.. You fight not for yourself but for all of us…
And please people don’t tell us how to spend our hard earn Money!!!
Linton pay up for that weapon in your mouth!
Lennox should just move in with Kieron Pinard-Byrne and be his house boy for 5 years and put an end to that never ending story.
Well boy i cant help you this time on Q95 Crapo smoke your pipe.. We the UWP NEED A NEW LEADER..
Linton pay them in pennies — get a few hundred wheelbarrows — load up the pennies and viola — your payment sir….
It’s not only Linton that have to pay—
their affiliates own millions of dollars in Real Estate – etc…which does not adhere to their respective salaries??? The math does not add up — million dollar property on x-amount of monthly salary…really???
In time — all will be revealed — it can take days…weeks….months….years…..it does not matter how you guys try to touffay the bobol…..it will come out….Truth is like oil — it sips when you lease expect…
I call on the Queen of England to please Recognize the democratic efforts exercise by Mr. Linton, and grant him a visit to meet with your highness Queen Elizabeth to discuss ways and means to put Dominica back on the right course. Right now we are in serious trouble.
The queen of England has no.jurisdiction here. And of course she’d advise him that democracy means u have the right to obey the law
Come on Linton pay up quickly the law enforcement agencies from London will be on the way very soon do not mess with them they are like bad-tempered gorillas 02.00in the morning this guys will be at your front door asking for their money my calculations are to date is eastern Caribbean 86,894.95 boudoir Linton ,England will kill me boy .Come on you Workers-supporters suckers your God Linton, need help!!!
Whatever it takes to take our country back , then that’s what it will take. Let me know where to send my contribution to help the Honorable Linton. My Country comes first. To this present administration, their pockets come first. God help the Honorable Sir. Linton.
@ done &donkey,
What are you a man or a Donkey ?did you know it was a donkey that nature turned into mule to carry heavy loads, if you are not sure asked Francisco Mr know it all…….
Amazing that people are laughing and rejoicing at this matter, but no one seems to care about the millions and millions of dollars of Dominica’s passport money that disappeared in the Layou River Project. Countless people became millionaires on that project and Dominica got nothing in return. Linton dared to ask, and he is paying a heavy price.
With all these hotel projects being built with passport money these days, history is bound to repeat itself.
Mark my words.
And then, who will speak for Dominica?
My heart bleeds for this country.
@ Dorival John, Why dont you asked that question to Edison James and his dodol party, labour party had nothing to do with it that is why Lord Chancellor Linton is now in Street..
Did I say Labour Party has anything to do with it?
Your head is so stuck up your behind, that you fail to understand my point.
Whether it is Labour or UWP or Freedom or Pappy, my concern here is the millions upon millions that disappeared in that project. That is Dominica’s money we are talking about here.
But people like you don’t care. You will rejoice but not on Dominica’s behalf. You prefer to see Dominica lose all that money and for you, that’s ok. You people sicken me.
This is what happens when you believe your mouth is your to say what you want anywhere any how. Yes it is your mouth do with as you please, however, there are repercussions, and this is what Dominicans are late in learning. Keep running your mouth and just say what you want about people. This goes for all DOminicans, not just Lennox. Words have power. Watch what comes out of your mouth.
Hugh you a full of hot air because the likes of you would never stand up for Dominica or Dominicans you would rather sit back and let the likes of Tony, Pinard-Byrne, Skerrit to do as they want and get the court systems to give them passes while the people suffer, now Linton come a long determined to put the people first and what happened every one including yourself bashed him for that.
Linton didn’t take up the cause because he wanted attention I follow this gentleman and that’s not his game instead justice is what he’s about but some people do not take the time to understand his drive instead they brand him with all sort of negative names , but it doesn’t stop him from believing in the people and their way of life. Linton will survive all the negative and wicked comments because he’s a child of God and God will not give him more than he can handle, Linton I believe in what you stand for ” Dominica and it’s people ” . Thank you sir and I will be making my donation.
Let mr linton pay it by him self is his mouth that putting him in these problems. When they are finished with you, you won’t be able to buy a cokes to drink. Your style of leadership not building or improving the party bro instead it is destroying it. My advice to you is , “get out of politics because you are not fit.” Teach him a lesson!!!!!!
Linton will never beg and he will always have much so whenever you meet him ask him for a hand out and see what happens, As someone from Marigot you haven learn your history because one thing we all know is that any one from that village would never ever go hungry , and if they do today it would be more out of laziness not Linton or even Skerrit.
Marigot man get off your butt and go help yourself before your fellow man and women laugh in your face because that would be embarrassing.
yawn nothing going to happen,
“due to the unorthodox and contemptuous manner in which earlier payments toward that Order were made.”…typical behavior of one who lacks decorum and total disrespect for the spirit of decency and the rule of law. Totally unfit for leadership, …
The timing of this is vindictive. Does that mean that if judgement for failure to pay is past against Linton, that his assets will be garnished or seized, and probably he may end up doing time? How appropriate then, that the bills to amend the Electoral Act will be brought again to the House in Linton’s weakest moment. I see through Labour’s strategy, demoralizing UWP then re tableing the bill again, devious as always.
But Anansi I thought that was a win for the UWP? How is it now a strategy to demoralize UWP?
Although the previous payment method was indeed contemptuous I don’t believe that the plaintiff can demand that payment not be made in cash. After all, cash is legal tender.
I don’t believe they would have demanded such if it were not contemptuous. It is prudence. U don’t want that behaviour to be repeated. Had he deposited the cash into an account, or alt least paid in $20 bills, that issue would not have surfaced
Lennox Linton did not make the payment the people did so stop blaming Lennox for what supporters did . Yes, it could be handled much better but no one refuses legal cash as payment for anything or product. I’m so shocked to see how far some Dominicans have gone in their lack of knowledge and in some cases lack of education it’s disappointing. I make my decision by listening to both sides of the political fray I would encourage others to do the same. On another topic I do believe it’s time that Skerrit and Government give the International Airport a deeper sense of urgency if they really want Dominica to move forward.
Really?
Does stupidity never end?
Does common sense not exist?
you people continue to baffle me with you logic.
They are not going to accept cash , which is ‘legal tender’?
Those who believe that THEY are the Alpha and the Omega and cannot hear and listen SHALL FEEL!
Pay the man his money! And just wondering did they had another radio thon again? And the balance he said he would have used for whatever last time was the project done?
Boy, a runaway mouth is expensive….we!
It is healthy when misconduct carries costs. Mr. Linton paying his debts in pennies is about as statesman-like as Hillary Clinton complaining that her copying state secrets to her aide’s pedophile husband was information that was “weaponized.” If there is a case against Mr. Skerrit, the first ingredient needed is a successor Prime Minister who is good at something other than being “contemptuous”–and calling for mobs. And his first job is a manifesto that is persuasive and distinct from that of Labour.
Oh God of Righteousness and Justice – we seek you this day – to rule and reign in this affairs. You Jesus was crucified for speaking truth to power – however your death and resurrection exposed evil and injustice and cause those who kill you to confess “indeed He was the Son of God!” and therefore the words that you spoke was true. Let not the spirit of wickedness continue to reign in this land – rejoicing in evil. We bring down and destroy that spirit by the fire of the Holy Ghost. May those who continue to rejoice and function in wickedness come to know you and fear you, because of your mercy and wrath.
We ask you to this in Your most Holy name – for you say when we ask we receive. Amen!
…where all those loyal UWP supporters…help out your “leader” hahahahaha