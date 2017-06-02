Attorneys representing chartered accountant, Kieron Pinard-Byrne, have written to Lennox Linton demanding that he pay £25, 992.12 in court costs from a Privy Council order stemming from a defamation case between the two.

Linton has within seven days of receipt of the letter to pay up or enforcement proceeding will be instituted against him.

The London-based Privy Council had initially told him to pay £45,992.12 and Linton has already paid £20,000.

“You would be aware that costs have now been assessed in the captioned Appeal,” the letter to Linton, dated May 25, said. “We have received the Certificate of the Registrar of the Privy Council dated April 27, 2017 which certifies that costs in the sum of £45,992.12 have been allowed to our client.

The sum of £25, 992.12 is now outstanding to our client in respect of costs, having regard to the payment of £20,000 made pursuant to the Order of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council dated January 29, 2016 (“the January 29, 2016 Order”).”

The letter insisted that the payment is made by banker’s draft or certified cheque “due to the unorthodox and contemptuous manner in which earlier payments toward that Order were made.”

“Kindly be advised that our chambers will not accept payment in cash, as has occurred in the past, which resulted in significant inconvenience to our chambers. We must again insist that payment of the outstanding sum of £25,992.12 is made by means of a banker’s draft or certified cheque,” the letter stated.

In January 2016, Linton’s supporters brought coins and other small denominations to assist in the initial payment. This prompted Pinard-Byrne to complain of “the unorthodox methods” in which Linton’s lawyers allowed the payment to be made.

“I fully expect Mr. Linton to pay up or face the consequences,” Pinard-Byrne told state-owned DBS Radio on Friday morning.

This is not the end of Linton’s troubles in the matter as Pinard-Byrne said costs have to be ordered by the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal.

“Particularly the appeal cost I incurred because he brought the appeal from the High Court and my leave to appeal costs in order to appeal to the Privy Council,” Pinard-Byrne stated. “Those matters are pending before the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal.”

The matter centers around the Layou River Economic Citizenship Program and the Layou River Hotel project and goes back to 2002 when Pinard-Byrne sued Linton because of an article he published on a website and statements made about the same program on a radio show, on which Linton, who was a journalist then, was a guest.

In his suit, Pinard-Byrne said he was libeled by Linton.

The matter went through the local courts, to the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal and finally to the Privy Council which ruled that Linton did indeed libel Pinard-Byrne.

See full letter below.

Download (PDF, 354KB)