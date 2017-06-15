Member of Parliament for Roseau North, Daniel Lugay, said he has made a formal report to the police about being allegedly attacked and assaulted by Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux in May.

He said the alleged incident took place after he questioned Darroux about having a “loaded firearm in the chambers of the Parliament.”

“I have reported to the police the assault of Darroux on me two weeks ago and nothing has so far been done,” he said at a United Workers Party (UWP) public meeting recently.

Lugay claimed that the alleged firearm, from their own investigations, was “illegal”.

“As a responsible member of the House, I questioned the member what are you doing with a loaded firearm,” he said.

The matter was brought to the attention of the opposition during the sitting of Parliament on Tuesday, May 23.

“I was physically assaulted by Member of Parliament for the Petite Savanne (constituency) and Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux,” Lugay claimed.

” There must be responsibility in this matter; this is beyond party politics, this is for the safety of all of us,” he added

Lugay said the incident speaks to the management of Parliament.

“This speaks to the leadership of the House and the integrity of our leadership. This matter must be dealt with even at this late hour,” he stated. “I did my part in speaking with wisdom to member Darroux who reacted violently and physically assaulted me…ripping off my sleeve buttons… with so many resources in the parliament: trained lawyers etc, at this late hour, something decisive must be done.”

He continued; “If I, Danny Lugay, ever have to carry a gun to Parliament to make me feel safe, or to maintain power, I say to you tonight, politics is not worth it. I would resign forthwith if it feels so unsafe to be involved in politics. So to those who depend on a barrel of a gun to maintain power and to feel a level of safety, I am convinced they don’t sleep at nights.”

He said several laws were broken but were swept under the rug.

“So Alix Boyd-Knights (the Speaker) says she does not know how to deal with this. Several laws were broken by Labour Party lawmakers and effectively Alix Boyd-Knights is sweeping them under the parliamentary rug. We are back to the laws of the jungle. Right now it’s the fastest gunman who survives in parliament,” Lugay remarked.