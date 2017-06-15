Lugay says police report made on alleged assaultDominica News Online - Thursday, June 15th, 2017 at 10:11 AM
Member of Parliament for Roseau North, Daniel Lugay, said he has made a formal report to the police about being allegedly attacked and assaulted by Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux in May.
He said the alleged incident took place after he questioned Darroux about having a “loaded firearm in the chambers of the Parliament.”
“I have reported to the police the assault of Darroux on me two weeks ago and nothing has so far been done,” he said at a United Workers Party (UWP) public meeting recently.
Lugay claimed that the alleged firearm, from their own investigations, was “illegal”.
“As a responsible member of the House, I questioned the member what are you doing with a loaded firearm,” he said.
The matter was brought to the attention of the opposition during the sitting of Parliament on Tuesday, May 23.
“I was physically assaulted by Member of Parliament for the Petite Savanne (constituency) and Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux,” Lugay claimed.
” There must be responsibility in this matter; this is beyond party politics, this is for the safety of all of us,” he added
Lugay said the incident speaks to the management of Parliament.
“This speaks to the leadership of the House and the integrity of our leadership. This matter must be dealt with even at this late hour,” he stated. “I did my part in speaking with wisdom to member Darroux who reacted violently and physically assaulted me…ripping off my sleeve buttons… with so many resources in the parliament: trained lawyers etc, at this late hour, something decisive must be done.”
He continued; “If I, Danny Lugay, ever have to carry a gun to Parliament to make me feel safe, or to maintain power, I say to you tonight, politics is not worth it. I would resign forthwith if it feels so unsafe to be involved in politics. So to those who depend on a barrel of a gun to maintain power and to feel a level of safety, I am convinced they don’t sleep at nights.”
He said several laws were broken but were swept under the rug.
“So Alix Boyd-Knights (the Speaker) says she does not know how to deal with this. Several laws were broken by Labour Party lawmakers and effectively Alix Boyd-Knights is sweeping them under the parliamentary rug. We are back to the laws of the jungle. Right now it’s the fastest gunman who survives in parliament,” Lugay remarked.
This is a correct move,but the police force itself is largely a failed institution operating upon the orders of some acolytes of the DLP..I believe those men should be exposed regionally and internationally,for their roguishness.Remember Skerrit told his idiots to harrass opposition members.Call them TRAITOR!What did the police do?Skerrit again told the world he knew who set fire to the telecommunication tower at Melvillehall.What did the police do? Remember Skerrits confidential IPO information?Who leaked ti out?What did he police o?So this is a lawless failed country,but it shall one day end,and rogues will have questions to answer,and not just in Dominica,but internationally too.!!
I am looking to see justice be done by the Police in this one. A standard has to set for everyone , and I employ the Commissioner of Police if he want to regain respect from the Dominican populace he must act and do not play politics with this.
If I was not a Christian, I would wipe out…. Lugay you seem to be forgetting easily
I see frustration and anger on both sides. I think Dominica needs some good, genuine christian men and women to lead us through. Men and women who will stand up for the cause of spirituality, love, justice, unity…. whose yes will be yes and no will be no.
Who will respect other’s God given free will, yet, strive for the best for everyone!
A God given leader will always have a conscience at some point. I think we need to take Our Island seriously since it will play an integral role in the future. Whether it is for water, prime location, regional catalyst in spirituality or any other but we must be mindful that we are a nation.
Whether you believe it or not, Satan’s plan is to oppress, depress, steal, kill and destroy so that he can have the last laugh! Live according to your destiny people with freedom in Christ Jesus and the only way you will know the truth is by seeking the truth in Christ Jesus!
You decide your destiny and invite whoever your God is but be…
Danny, I don’t know if the allegations are true, but one thing I gleamed from the manner in which you stated the events: you are very dramatic. I think you should sign up for the WWE.
There would only be a response, had it been Mr. Lennox Linton who was the one carrying a gun in the parliament.
Was it not unsafe when you stated that people in Dominica deserved to die? Such a hypocrite!
You are comparing words spoken to having an armed gun involved in a heated disagreement. You are a fool!
Allegedly having an armed gun***
And he was dragged to court!The good people of Dominica should not let this one be swept under the carpet!
If I was a member of the house, I would arm myself from the likes of you too. Was about three years ago when you wanted to “take out some people in Dominica.” Remember your words boy Danny.
How did Lugay know said firearm was loaded? Did Lugay himself hold said weapon, because he knows the difference between loaded and unloaded firearms?
This is a very serious offence, which could have turned very ugly. Politics/political parties should not be in question here.
The situation, and individuals involved, should be dealt with the same way an ordinary member of the public would be dealt with should they have committed a similar crime.
Stop setting divisions and send out a positive message to the people of Dominica.
I say fix up a boxing ring in Windsor Park and slug it out. I think Lennox would whoop skerrit. Reggie would be fighting with himself, Ian Douglas vs Cabral even if he not in Government he seems like the independent Portsmouth opposition. The lady from St. Joe would whoop kelvar. He would be running to hide behind skerrit but would be useless since Lennox knocked him out in the second round. I would put spaggs and ma Charles up, but that would be more like a slap fest and Charles would win. I talking about grandbay Charles. Young Charles would be the one all in red advertising the rounds. You guys can match the rest. Just make sure the speaker not referring.
This unfortunate, but not surprising.. I guess the Speke will attempt to find some justification for Dr” Darroux’s behavior. I for one has lost my respect from r him. An apology for the DA people will be in order.
Does the police do any background check before issuing one with a fire arm?If this is confirmed,why cant this man face the consequencies? IS THIS A COUNTRY?
It would be nice if we could get the views of other parliamentarians (on either side) on this matter.