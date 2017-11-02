Magistrate Courts around Dominica are beginning to operate in the wake of Hurricane Maria, however many remain closed and authorities hope they will be back in action by mid-November.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security Joanne Commodore said a number of courts are back in operation.

“A lot of our Magistrate’s Courts are back up and running,” she said. “The Portsmouth Magistrate Court recommenced on the 23 of October, the courts at the Bay Front, Magistrates Court Number 1 specifically, will recommence on the 13 of November 2017, the St. Joseph will recommence on the 7th of November, 2017, the La Plaine Magistrates Court will recommence on the 7th of November as well, the Wesley and Marigot Magistrates Court have recommenced from the 23rd of October 2017,” she noted.

She said the court in Vieille Case was destroyed but matters are being dealt with at the Portsmouth Magistrates Court.

She also said that authorities are in the process of renting a building for the Magistrates Court in Roseau so that sitting may resume for Courts 3 and 4

“Other services available from the courts, they are available in both Portsmouth and Roseau, and that includes our cashing services, collection of maintenance, paying of maintenance, the collection of fines, paying of civil cost…” she noted.