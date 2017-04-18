A Magistrate in Portsmouth has freed police officer Gemma Louis of a murder charge in relation to the death Joshua Etienne.

However, police officers, Delvin Challenger and Martin Seaman, were committed to stand trial for murder in the matter.

The development is the latest in a matter which has had many surprising twists and turns.

Five police officers were originally charged with murder in the case.

But the court ruled that the State was unable to produce evidence to establish a prima facie case against constable Orlan Vigille.

Then the State withdrew charges against Sergeant Hayden Morgan and he was released. Before that, the original charge of murder was reduced to manslaughter.

Today, April 18, Louis was freed of a murder charge.

Ettiene was found dead in a police cell at Portsmouth on July 4, 2014, one day after he was arrested for alleged ammunition possession.

An autopsy on his body revealed serious injuries including several broken bones and a punctured organ, among others.

More info later.