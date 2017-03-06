One adult male of Salisbury was arrested and charged for the attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, on February 18th 2017 owner of the vehicle, Troy Dickson, from the village of Calibishie handed over a Suzuki Escudo, registration number PL587, to Dale Smith of Salisbury for repair work to be done at Bense.

Between the 18th and 24th of February, it is alleged that Smith made an attempt to sell the vehicle to a third party.

Smith was arrested and charged on Saturday March 4th 2017, for the attempted theft of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, in another police matter, two male adults from the village of Soufriere have been arrested by the police on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply alleged cannabis weed.

The Police conducted two search warrants at Soufriere on Saturday, March 4th 2017 and according to Jno Baptiste, 29 pounds cured cannabis weed were discovered and seized.

No charges have been preferred against the two subjects.

“Investigations are ongoing,” Jno Baptiste remarked.