One male individual is assisting police with their investigation following a fatal shooting incident which occurred at 3:00 am in Roseau on Saturday 25th August, 2018.

According to reports from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sergeant Simon Edwards, male adult, Brian Alexander 39 years of Grandbay received a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

The incident occurred near the Garage Bar & Grill on Hanover in Roseau.

He was found lying on his back motionless on the western side of the road in the vicinity of the Grand Bay bus stop.

He was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

His body was brought to the Lynhurst Funeral home.

Police are also investigating a shooting incident which occurred on Friday 24th, August 2018 at 8:20 P.M at Morne Prosper.

Lawrence Paul, of Morne Prosper received a gunshot wound to his left inner thigh.

Villagers found him lying in an alley bleeding profusely.

He was transported to the PMH by members of the Fire and Ambulance Service.

He was treated and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. He appears to be in a stable condition.

In other police news, police are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred on Saturday 25 th August 2018, at 8:00 am in Penrice.

Matthew Riviere, 23, of Number 13 Simon Boulevard, Housing Scheme Stockfarm was driving car registration number PL873 in a northerly direction along the Penrice public road when he lost control of the vehicle and ended up in an 8ft ditch on the western side of the road.

The driver was assisted out of the vehicle by officers of the Fire and Ambulance Services and transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the PMH.

He was treated and admitted to the ICU at the PMH.

Meantime, police are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on Wednesday 22nd August, 2018 at 8:30 PM on the Edward Oliver Leblanc High Way close to the Wood Bridge Bay Commercial Port.

It involves a Subaru legacy Registration number PI480 driven by Dwight Seaman of Loubiere and passenger Nigel Edmond, male 37 years of Mahaut.

The vehicle was travelling in a southerly direction along the high way when it went out of control and collided with the concrete base of the light pole which divides the eastern and western lane.

Seaman sustained injuries to his head and Edmond sustained injuries to his stomach and chest.

Both individuals were transported to the PMH. They were attended to and admitted.

Edmond succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a medical doctor on Friday 24th August 2018.