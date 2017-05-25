A man has been charged with murder in the death of Kent Lewis on Pointe Michel.

Ron Garth Jolly appeared before a Roseau Magistrate where the charge was read to him.

Lewis died of a gunshot wound to the neck at a bar in Pointe Michel on Saturday, May 19, 2017.

Jolly did not enter a plea since the matter is an indictable one.

The matter has been adjourned for September.

Jolly is represented by Wayne Norde and Kondwani Williams.