Man charged, granted bail in Roseau disturbancesDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 9:45 AM
A man, who police alleged was part of a mob which stoned the law chambers of Duncan G. Stowe on the evening of February 7, 2017 has been arrested and charged.
Kenrick ‘Bolo’ Isles, of Bath Estate, was charged for throwing missiles and causing malicious damage during disturbances which engulf Roseau after a public meeting held by opposition parties.
He appeared before a Roseau Magistrate on February 14, 2017 where the charges were read to him.
He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the amount of EC$10,000.00 with one surety and was asked to return to court on April 27, 2017 for trial.
He is represented by Ronald Charles.
The police are alleging, that Isles threw stones which damaged seven glass windows in the law chambers of lawyer Duncan G. Stowe.
The cost of the damage is estimated to be over EC$2,500.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
24 Comments
How could CARICOM leaders have allowed the treasonous act of France secretly placing this skerrit french national illegally as chairman of caricom?
Did he not make France an observers status on caricom meetings?
France has fought countless wars against several caribbean islands and are the reason for haiti being as poor as it is because Haiti has had to be paying for the freedom of every man woman and child for centuries.
Did not this same French national allow Venezuela to claim more than 2/3 of the caribbean sea?
Is venezuela not also claiming 2/3 of Guyana?
Anyway Dominicans some of the comments alu posting is ridiculous do you guys know they are being read world wide ,what are you guys portraying of yourselves. If someone breaks the law regardless of his political party he needs to be punished si e pa nee sutwye e pa nee voley
If you know that the comments are read world wide, why are you making yourself an idiot writing such nonsense as “alu” when there is no such words in the English language.
And what about this crap “si e pa nee sulwy e pa ………. that patios crap; not even people in Guadeloupe and Martinique understand because French is their national language, as long as the comments are written in the English language people who speak and write will understand the comments but they wonder what is “alu.”
Are we now into “fake” news? Because i was at the Court and that is not what transpired,the defendant first pleaded guilty first and after his lawyer and himself asked for leniency explaining everything, just before sentencing he changed his plea!!
That’s all they did to Duncan’s office?? So is he selling passports ..ok so he is one of them?
Duncan mak7ng enough money selling passports.
He can go build a brand new office.
mista should be on a $100,000 bail
What about those who were shielding Monfared from the Iranian authorities?
Our passport money can more than pay for those windows. It is really not fair when one set of people ( Duncan Stowe for example) profiting from the sale of state assets ( passports) that belong to all Dominicans including Mr. Isles.
What are you really saying? Is Mr. Isles entitled to a percentage of every passport sold?
you make absolutely no sense what so every what you a saying its o k to damage someone property and not be held accountable for your actions.
Bolo, we got your back my boy !!! You have been a strong advocate to get this Administration to go !!!!!!
we got your back bolo….. even if is $100..I will help…REMAIN RESOLUTE don’t let this break you…THEY HAVE TO GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
So Kenrick ‘Bolo’ Isles, of Bath Estate didn’t say that it was Lennox, Stanford, Thompson or his parl. rep Joshua that paid him to stone Duncan’s office? I wonder why is he keeping his mouth shut. A poor party that could hardly pay its election expenses has money, wee boi, to pay mister so much money that the guy is willing to go down for it. Skerritt et al and all the other unthinking laborites, who thinks what the police is doing under Skerrit’s direction is okay; stop this senseless manhunt.
Those windows made out of gold ?
Sweetie these windows are very expensive!!!
why dont u say he was wrong to do it, thats the first thing coming to mind
No, but the cost is about right.
Even it was made with wood he was wrong let s see who will help him pay for it stupid boy
Even it was made of wood he was wrong to do it now he will pay
apparently you have never bought windows and paid to have them installed in Dominica .
Maybe bulletproof glass but not stone proof
Do you know what else was damaged inside., did you include the cost to replace them including the labor.
How would you feel if someone damage your property? I wonder if you would be asking the same question.sort