A man, who police alleged was part of a mob which stoned the law chambers of Duncan G. Stowe on the evening of February 7, 2017 has been arrested and charged.

Kenrick ‘Bolo’ Isles, of Bath Estate, was charged for throwing missiles and causing malicious damage during disturbances which engulf Roseau after a public meeting held by opposition parties.

He appeared before a Roseau Magistrate on February 14, 2017 where the charges were read to him.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the amount of EC$10,000.00 with one surety and was asked to return to court on April 27, 2017 for trial.

He is represented by Ronald Charles.

The police are alleging, that Isles threw stones which damaged seven glass windows in the law chambers of lawyer Duncan G. Stowe.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be over EC$2,500.